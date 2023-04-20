Toyota beats Ferrari and Porsche to win Portimao six-hour

Worse than expected inflation paves the way for a further rate hike by the Reserve Bank
There is renewed interest in the World Endurance Championship with several manufacturers returning
Toyota beat Ferrari and Porsche to win Sunday's Portimao six-hour, second round of this year's FIA World Endurance Championship.
The number 8 Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 hybrid hypercar of Sebastian Buemi, Brandon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa took the chequered flag one lap ahead of the number 50 Ferrari 499P driven by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen at Portugal’s Algarve circuit. The number 6 Porsche 963 hypercar of Andre Lotterer, Kevin Estre and Laurens Vanthoor was third.
With three different brands on the podium, it sets up a compelling showdown at the upcoming Le Mans 24 Hours in June, with major sports car marques returning to the top tier of world sports car racing this year after a decline in manufacturer interest. Toyota was the only factory team remaining in the WEC in recent years and received little challenge from privateer teams.
The FIA changed the rules to attract more car manufacturers and it has had the desired effect. Also in the fray this year are Cadillac and Peugeot, which respectively finished fourth and fifth in Portimao on Sunday.
Toyota leads the championship after last weekend’s win and also scoring a one-two finish at the season-opening 1,000 Miles of Sebring in March, with Ferrari claiming third in that race to celebrate its return to the top class of endurance racing for the first time in 50 years.
The 91st Le Mans 24 Hour on June 10-11 will be the third round of this year's seven-event FIA WEC championship.
HYUNDAI TO RUN SPECIAL LIVERY IN MEMORY OF CRAIG BREEN
Hyundai Motorsport will compete in this weekend’s Croatia Rally with two cars bearing a special livery for Craig Breen, who died in testing for the event, the team said on Monday.
The Irish driver, who was the runner-up in the Swedish Rally in February, died after his car crashed off the road in Croatia last Thursday.
The two Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid crews will be Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe and Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm.
“We shall enter two cars and withdraw the third entry as a mark of respect. Both cars will run with a special livery for Craig, his family, friends and fans,” said Hyundai Motorsport team principal Cyril Abiteboul.
"It is clear from speaking to everyone that the best way to honour Craig’s legacy was not to withdraw our entry, so we participate mindful of our lost teammate, friend and incredible competitor.”
The Croatia Rally is the fourth round of the FIA World Rally Championship.
