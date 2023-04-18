Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
B4 conversions can withstand handguns, while the B6 upgrade can fend off assault rifles and grenade attacks
VEHICLE SECURITY
Armormax turns Land Rover Defenders into forts
B4 conversions can withstand handguns, while the B6 upgrade can fend off assault rifles and grenade attacks
Armormax recently completed the first three units of its latest project: an armoured Land Rover Defender. The Defender, which is popular among SUV owners, is well-suited for armouring conversions due to its size and layout.
Armormax has developed B4 and B6 levels of armour for the vehicle. The former can withstand handguns, while the latter offers protection against assault rifles and even grenade attacks.
The completed vehicles include one B4 unit that will be used for demonstration purposes and two B6 units for a long-standing client. Armormax’s conversions’ aren't discernible to the naked eye from the outside and are barely noticeable inside. The fit and finish are comparable to that of the standard factory vehicle, and vehicle dynamics remain largely unaffected.
Notably, the B6 version doesn’t compromise the third row of seats and cargo area; typically a B6 conversion requires the installation of a rear bulkhead. All three versions of the Defender can be converted, including the 90, 110, and 130. The B4 Defender will soon be available for customers to experience at the Jaguar Land Rover Experience Centre on special request. Armormax has also demonstrated the armoured version’s agility and capability compared to the standard version on an obstacle course and skidpan.
The B4 package, which will set you back R782,000, sees all glass replaced by ballistic glass with steel rebated edges. Doors and panels, and A, B and C pillars and the roof are reinforced with lightweight synthetic armour. The upgrade includes a run-flat tyre system and PTT intercom system. The additional weight to the vehicle is less than 200kg.
The B6 package retails for R1,728,000. In addition to the fittings in the B4, the A, B and C pillars, and the firewall and crucial body shell areas are reinforced armoured, as are the front fenders. The floor has lightweight synthetic armour, while the fuel cell is protected with Armorcote self-sealing treatment. The battery and electronic control unit are protected with lightweight synthetic armour. The additional weight is 600kg.
