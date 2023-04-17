Life / Motoring

Ford Mustang gallops on as world’s best-selling sports car

In SA, 239 Mustangs found new homes in the past 12 months

17 April 2023 - 16:55 MOTORING REPORTER
In SA, 239 Mustangs found new homes in the past 12 months, pushing the total number of units sold to 3,852, since the nameplate officially went on sale locally in 2016. Picture: SUPPLIED
Over the past 10 years combined the Ford Mustang tops the list as the world’s best-selling sports car, according to Ford analysis of registration data from S&P Global Mobility.

“We’re proud of the entire Mustang family, what it represents to Ford and especially our passionate Mustang owners and fans,” said Dave Bozeman, vice-president of enthusiast vehicles for Ford Blue and Ford customer service division. 

“It’s our commitment to serving Mustang’s global community, from Atlanta to Adelaide and beyond, that has earned Mustang the honour of world’s best-selling sports car for 10 years combined.”

According to Ford internal data, the US remains home to the strongest demand for Mustang, representing 78% of global sales. Other markets that saw growth in Mustang sales in 2022 include Germany, up 17%, Britain, up 14.4%, Switzerland, up 14.9% and the Middle East 7.4%.

In SA , 239 Mustangs found new homes in the past 12 months, pushing the total number of units sold to 3,852, since the nameplate officially went on sale locally in 2016.

Eight sensibly priced performance cars launched in 2022

You need not blow a trust fund to have thrills with these reasonably priced speedsters
Life
4 months ago

California dreaming in a howling Mustang 5.0

Denis Droppa experiences the Cape’s roads in the limited-edition Mustang California Special
Life
9 months ago

The muscle car that induces hallucinations

Actor Kevin Hart has a similar car but the Hellucination is bit more extreme
Life
10 months ago
