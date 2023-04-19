Economy

WATCH: March inflation ticks up on rising food prices

Business Day TV speaks to Xhanti Payi, an economist at PwC

19 April 2023 - 21:23
Picture: 123RF/GUI YONGNIAN
Picture: 123RF/GUI YONGNIAN

Inflation ticked up in March to 7.1% year on year from 7% in February as food and transport costs failed to abate. Food and nonalcoholic beverages increased by 14% year on year, while transport costs accelerated by 8.9% during the period. Business Day TV sat down with Xhanti Payi, an economist at PwC, for his analysis of the print and what it suggests for monetary policy.

