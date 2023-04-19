Further rate hikes are also weighing on sentiment despite lower US inventories
A recent judgment provides final clarity on the issue of the use of replacement labour in the context of so-called defensive lockouts
The first round of wage talks got under way at the central bargaining forum on Wednesday and will continue until Friday
Business Day TV speaks to Linda Ensor of Business Day
The PIC board held an ordinary meeting on Monday where it reprimanded the executives for keeping the board in the dark about the deal
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago joined Business Day TV to discuss the issue in detail
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
The two merchants responsible for organising the donation event have been detained and an investigation is under way
His victory was 'proof that golfing gods do exist'
Street photography, streetwear, and street art converge in a unique, limited-edition compact camera by Leica
Inflation ticked up in March to 7.1% year on year from 7% in February as food and transport costs failed to abate. Food and nonalcoholic beverages increased by 14% year on year, while transport costs accelerated by 8.9% during the period. Business Day TV sat down with Xhanti Payi, an economist at PwC, for his analysis of the print and what it suggests for monetary policy.
WATCH: March inflation ticks up on rising food prices
Business Day TV speaks to Xhanti Payi, an economist at PwC
