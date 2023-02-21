Fuel retailers call for stricter rules in wake of N1 explosion

January’s rally appears to be losing momentum as investors take profit amid uncertainy about US interest rates
The SA Petroleum Retailers Association (Sapra) has called for stricter regulation around the transportation of fuel in the wake of the tanker explosion on the N1 in Johannesburg on February 17.
A mini tanker trailer towed by a bakkie exploded after it dislodged, crashed into the centre barrier of the freeway and flipped onto the N1 North between William Nicol and Malibongwe drive.
One person was injured and the blast led to the closure of the route for several hours as authorities cleaned up the scene and repaired the damaged road surface.
Sapra chair Henry van der Merwe is lobbying for increased regulation around the transportation of fuel by traders or transporters who are not registered, and in many cases, using vehicles that are not roadworthy.
“We are increasingly seeing a large number of these informal businesses distributing fuel, including petrol and diesel, illegally, and have been warning authorities that we will start seeing more of these casualties, in this case an explosion, if something is not done immediately,” says Van der Merwe.
He says it is just like a stick of dynamite waiting for someone to light the fuse. Mini tanker trailers usually carry between 1,500l — 2,500l of highly flammable liquid fuel, and they not only create a potentially life-threatening hazard to nearby motorists, but also illegally siphon business away from legitimate traders.
Private motorists are allowed to transport up to 500l of petrol and up to 1,000l of diesel.
“We need urgent action from the authorities. Compliance is absolutely key to prevent these operators from trading in the market and endangering the safety of the public at large, and drivers and passengers on the road, specifically.”
In 2022, Sapra launched a Whistleblower hotline, which Van der Merwe says has been successful in reporting illicit trade and transport, and has led to fines, penalties and suspensions.
“The awareness created has made movement by illicit operators significantly harder. We have made a lot of good progress, but this is one area which now needs urgent attention,” he concludes.
NEWS
Fuel retailers call for stricter rules in wake of N1 explosion
SA Petroleum Retailers Association says mini tanker trailers create a potentially life-threatening hazard to motorists
