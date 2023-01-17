SA motorists grumble about online driver’s licence renewal system

Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
Earlier this month the government tweeted that motorists would no longer have to queue to renew their driver’s licences thanks to the @TrafficRTMC system.
Online Natis centres will operate from Mondays to Fridays 8am to 9pm and 9am to 9pm on Saturdays, according to the tweet.
However, reactions to the announcement on social media have been mostly negative, with complaints of long queues and most provinces not being registered on the online system.
Some responses to the government’s tweet read:
Motorists are also angry after discovering the service is available only in Gauteng and parts of the Eastern Cape, despite the Department of Transport announcing early in 2022 that it would be rolled out in all provinces.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said Gauteng is the only province that has approved the implementation of a nationwide driver’s licence online booking system so far. In the Eastern Cape, the system is implemented in Gqeberha and Buffalo City only.
Dumelang!Motorists will no longer have to wait in long queues to renew their driver's licences, thanks to the new @TrafficRTMC system which saves them time.Visit https://t.co/jcRwtNOXby - Centres operate Monday - Friday 8am – 9pm & Saturday - Sunday 9am – 9pm. pic.twitter.com/uUewJCKUT3— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) January 4, 2023
“It must be understood that the decision to extend online and other services in a provinces is done with approval of the concerned department of transport. At the moment we are awaiting decisions for other provincial authorities on when they wish to have the system implemented in their areas of jurisdiction,” RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said.
However, not all social media responses to the government's post were negative:
While the online service does not eliminate the need for queuing, it has been introduced to improve service delivery and minimise the need for a motorist to visit a DLTC a number of times, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said last year.
“Motorists will be able to access most of the services they had to queue for at a DLTC in the past from their homes and offices. The end goal is to eliminate queues once the full bouquet of online services has been implemented,” he said.
The measures were implemented to help clear a huge backlog in the renewal of expired driving licence cards caused by the closure of DLTCs due to Covid-19, faulty equipment and systems, and corruption involving officials selling online block bookings for bribes. The backlog was worsened by the breakdown of the only machine able to print licence cards, which was returned to service in January 2022.
A “smart” driver’s licence card will be rolled out from October that will replace current ones over the next five years. The new card will have additional security features and meet international standards, enabling it to be used as official identification.
The current driver’s licence card and the equipment used to produce it will be decommissioned on April 1 2024, though the cards will be valid until March 31 2029.
