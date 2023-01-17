Life / Motoring

SA motorists grumble about online driver's licence renewal system

Only Gauteng and two Eastern Cape metros are registered on the system a year after the Department of Transport's announcement

17 January 2023 - 14:09 Denis Droppa
These driver's licence cards will be replaced by smart cards over the next five years. Picture: SUPPLIED
These driver's licence cards will be replaced by smart cards over the next five years. Picture: SUPPLIED

Earlier this month the government tweeted that motorists would no longer have to queue to renew their driver’s licences thanks to the @TrafficRTMC system.

Online Natis centres will operate from Mondays to Fridays 8am to 9pm and 9am to 9pm on Saturdays, according to the tweet.

However, reactions to the announcement on social media have been mostly negative, with complaints of long queues and most provinces not being registered on the online system.

Some responses to the government’s tweet read:

  • “I've been waiting for my licence for nearly six months. I'm just going to drive with the expired temporary licence.”
  • “You still wait in the queue. I had an appointment 12.30, arrived 11.00, left the DLTC [driving licence testing centre] at 14.00. Three hours of waiting in a queue.”
  • “But this is a lie. There are people who still do walk-ins who actually create longer lines at your centres. Do a better job at driving marketing for those thinking walk-ins are still acceptable.”
  • “I’ve also emailed your call centre and tried calling 086 140 0800 — hung on for more than 38 minutes, no answer.”

Motorists are also angry after discovering the service is available only in Gauteng and parts of the Eastern Cape, despite the Department of Transport announcing early in 2022 that it would be rolled out in all provinces.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said Gauteng is the only province that has approved the implementation of a nationwide driver’s licence online booking system so far. In the Eastern Cape, the system is implemented in Gqeberha and Buffalo City only.

“It must be understood that the decision to extend online and other services in a provinces is done with approval of the concerned department of transport. At the moment we are awaiting decisions for other provincial authorities on when they wish to have the system implemented in their areas of jurisdiction,” RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said.

However, not all social media responses to the government's post were negative:

  • “Thank you RTMC. I renewed my car licence online and got delivery a week later.”
  • “I renewed my licence at Centurion @TrafficRTMC @GovernmentZA around 8pm and fetched my licence on a Sunday afternoon. The service is efficient and spectacular. I hope they keep up their excellent service.”

While the online service does not eliminate the need for queuing, it has been introduced to improve service delivery and minimise the need for a motorist to visit a DLTC a number of times, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said last year.

“Motorists will be able to access most of the services they had to queue for at a DLTC in the past from their homes and offices. The end goal is to eliminate queues once the full bouquet of online services has been implemented,” he said.

The measures were implemented to help clear a huge backlog in the renewal of expired driving licence cards caused by the closure of DLTCs due to Covid-19, faulty equipment and systems, and corruption involving officials selling online block bookings for bribes. The backlog was worsened by the breakdown of the only machine able to print licence cards, which was returned to service in January 2022.

A “smart” driver’s licence card will be rolled out from October that will replace current ones over the next five years. The new card will have additional security features and meet international standards, enabling it to be used as official identification.

The current driver’s licence card and the equipment used to produce it will be decommissioned on April 1 2024, though the cards will be valid until March 31 2029.

 

