AA questions accuracy of road crash statistics

The Automobile Association is calling for year-round traffic law enforcement instead of seasonal campaigns

17 January 2023 - 15:59 Staff Writer

The AA says it is encouraged by the decrease in the number of road fatalities during the recent festive period, but says road safety still requires urgent intervention.

On Tuesday, transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced that during the festive period from December 1 2022 to January 11 2023, 1,451 people died on SA roads. That figure would be a 14% reduction on the 1,685 deaths over the same period in 2021/2022...

