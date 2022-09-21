×

Life / Motoring

NEWS

Portfolio Committee rejects Mbalula’s zero-alcohol driving law

Motorists will still be able to drink and drive within the 0.05g per 100ml blood alcohol limit

21 September 2022 - 11:15

The introduction of a zero-alcohol driving law in SA has been rejected by the Portfolio Committee on Transport.

It is a blow to transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s plan to reduce the allowable alcohol limit for drivers to zero, which was drafted in the National Road Traffic Amendment Bill issued in 2020. It was one of a number of proposed amendments to address gaps and loopholes in the National Road Traffic Act No. 93 of 1996...

