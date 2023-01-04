Life / Motoring

BMW sales dip in 2022, targets 15% battery-electric sales for new year

Fully electric sales double to make up 10% of total sales by the group

04 January 2023 - 14:20 AGENCY STAFF
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The BMW Group sold around 100,000 fewer cars in 2022 at 2.4-million vehicles, but more than doubled the proportion of fully electric cars sold to reach almost 10% of total sales, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The German carmaker plans to raise the share of battery electric vehicles in total sales to 15% in 2023, the person added.

The core BMW brand sold 2.1-million vehicles last year, down from a record 2.2-million in 2021, as Covid-19 lockdowns in China stymied supply and European inflation weighed on demand.

Still, BMW has so far offset the dip in sales volumes with higher prices, with third-quarter profits rising in 2022.

The carmaker will report full 2022 sales figures on January 10.

Reuters

