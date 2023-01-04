BMW sales dip in 2022, targets 15% battery-electric sales for new year

Biggest one-day loss for Brent crude in three months
Fully electric sales double to make up 10% of total sales by the group
The BMW Group sold around 100,000 fewer cars in 2022 at 2.4-million vehicles, but more than doubled the proportion of fully electric cars sold to reach almost 10% of total sales, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The German carmaker plans to raise the share of battery electric vehicles in total sales to 15% in 2023, the person added.
The core BMW brand sold 2.1-million vehicles last year, down from a record 2.2-million in 2021, as Covid-19 lockdowns in China stymied supply and European inflation weighed on demand.
Still, BMW has so far offset the dip in sales volumes with higher prices, with third-quarter profits rising in 2022.
The carmaker will report full 2022 sales figures on January 10.
Reuters
