Markets

Oil retreat continues amid global slump jitters and Covid-19 surge in China

Biggest one-day loss for Brent crude in three months

04 January 2023 - 14:04 Ahmad Ghaddar
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

London — Oil fell sharply on Wednesday after slumping in the previous session, weighed down by concerns about weak demand due to the state of the global economy and China’s rising Covid-19 case numbers.

Brent futures fell $1.88 to $80.22 a barrel, a 2.3% loss, by 1032 GMT. US crude dropped $1.68, or 2.2%, to $75.25 per barrel.

Both benchmarks plunged more than 4% on Tuesday, with Brent suffering its biggest one-day loss in more than three months.

“Worries about the state of the global economy are front and centre of traders’ minds and will remain so for the foreseeable future,” PVM Oil analyst Stephen Brennock said.

The Chinese government increased export quotas for refined oil products in the first batch for 2023, signalling expectations of poor domestic demand.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may further cut the prices for its flagship Arab Light crude grade to Asia in February after they were set at a 10-month low for January, as concerns of oversupply continued to cloud the market.

The head of the IMF warned that much of the global economy would see a tough year in 2023 as the main engines of global growth — the US, Europe and China — were all experiencing weakened activity.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) also raised interest rates 50 basis points (bps) in December after four consecutive increases of 75 bps each. If the Fed intensifies its rate hikes, that could slow the economy and hamper fuel consumption.

Lending oil some support, the dollar weakened on Wednesday after posting big gains in the previous session. A weaker dollar typically boosts demand for oil as dollar-denominated commodities become cheaper for holders of other currencies.

US crude oil stockpiles are likely to have risen by 2.2-million barrels, with distillate inventories expected down, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Industry group American Petroleum Institute is due to release data on US crude inventories at 2030 GMT on Wednesday. The Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US department of energy, will release its own figures at 1430 GMT on Thursday.

Bank UBS expects Brent prices to rise to $110 a barrel and WTI to rise to $107 in 2023. 

Reuters

Graphic: RUBY-GAY MARTIN
Graphic: RUBY-GAY MARTIN

Libya’s central bank says 2022 oil revenues rose to $22bn

Bank announces emergency funds for state-owned oil firm amid calls for greater transparency
World
12 hours ago

Chinese factory dip and IMF warning nibble on oil prices

Hopes for normality in China to be offset by global slump concerns, say analysts
Markets
1 day ago

Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second straight annual gain

Year marked by tight supplies because of war in Ukraine and weakening demand from China, with uncertainty in 2023
Markets
5 days ago

Oil falls as China’s Covid spike dampens outlook for demand

Pace of reopening of world's largest crude oil importer weighs on prospects
Markets
1 week ago

Oil falls as Chinese Covid-19 surge hits demand

Brent futures for February fell 26c to $83.00 a barrel, while US crude fell 26c to $78.70 a barre
Markets
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as investors await the ...
Markets
2.
Gold outlook is hostage to uncertain Donald Trump ...
Markets
3.
JSE muted amid risk of world recession
Markets
4.
JSE faces higher Asian markets lifted by Wall ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends the year’s final trading ...
Markets

Related Articles

African oil exporters at risk of losing revenue to clean energy, says IMF

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.