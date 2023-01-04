Rand stronger against dollar as prices of gold, platinum and Brent crude improve
Oil retreat continues amid global slump jitters and Covid-19 surge in China
Biggest one-day loss for Brent crude in three months
London — Oil fell sharply on Wednesday after slumping in the previous session, weighed down by concerns about weak demand due to the state of the global economy and China’s rising Covid-19 case numbers.
Brent futures fell $1.88 to $80.22 a barrel, a 2.3% loss, by 1032 GMT. US crude dropped $1.68, or 2.2%, to $75.25 per barrel.
Both benchmarks plunged more than 4% on Tuesday, with Brent suffering its biggest one-day loss in more than three months.
“Worries about the state of the global economy are front and centre of traders’ minds and will remain so for the foreseeable future,” PVM Oil analyst Stephen Brennock said.
The Chinese government increased export quotas for refined oil products in the first batch for 2023, signalling expectations of poor domestic demand.
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may further cut the prices for its flagship Arab Light crude grade to Asia in February after they were set at a 10-month low for January, as concerns of oversupply continued to cloud the market.
The head of the IMF warned that much of the global economy would see a tough year in 2023 as the main engines of global growth — the US, Europe and China — were all experiencing weakened activity.
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) also raised interest rates 50 basis points (bps) in December after four consecutive increases of 75 bps each. If the Fed intensifies its rate hikes, that could slow the economy and hamper fuel consumption.
Lending oil some support, the dollar weakened on Wednesday after posting big gains in the previous session. A weaker dollar typically boosts demand for oil as dollar-denominated commodities become cheaper for holders of other currencies.
US crude oil stockpiles are likely to have risen by 2.2-million barrels, with distillate inventories expected down, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
Industry group American Petroleum Institute is due to release data on US crude inventories at 2030 GMT on Wednesday. The Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US department of energy, will release its own figures at 1430 GMT on Thursday.
Bank UBS expects Brent prices to rise to $110 a barrel and WTI to rise to $107 in 2023.
Reuters
