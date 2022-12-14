National

CEF predicts major fuel price cuts for January

Petrol prices are set to to drop nearly R2/l and diesel by more than R3/l, says the Central Energy Fund

14 December 2022 - 10:05 Denis Droppa
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

While household budgets might be strained after the upcoming festive season spending spree, motorists can look forward to some fuel price relief in the new year.

According to the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the cost of filling up your car is set for substantial decreases in January 2023, with petrol prices looking to drop nearly R2/l and diesel by more than R3/l as a result of a drop in the international oil price and a relatively stronger rand.

Since the beginning of November, the rand has strengthened from over R18 to about R17.20 to the dollar, while the oil price has dropped from about $90 to $75 a barrel.

The latest forecast from the CEF) dated December 12 predicts the following fuel price changes in January:

  • Petrol 93: Decrease of R1.97/l;
  • Petrol 95: Decrease of R1.94/l;
  • Diesel 0.05%: Decrease of R3.28/l; and
  • Diesel 0.005%: Decrease of R3.38/l.

The official price adjustments in the first week of January will take into account data for the whole of December and could change significantly before year’s end, however.

After several hefty increases throughout the year, November saw some relief for owners of diesel vehicles when the wholesale diesel price dropped by up to R1.57/l  last month, though petrol rose 59c/l.

Inland motorists are now paying R23.16 for a litre of 93 unleaded and R23.46 for a litre of 95 unleaded. The wholesale price of diesel is R23.92 for a litre of 0.05% and R24.23 for a litre of 0.005%.

At the coast, a litre of 95 unleaded is R22.81. The wholesale price of diesel 0.05% is R23.27 and 0.005% is R23.59.

Petrol goes up, diesel comes down from midnight

Inland motorists will pay R23.16/l of 93 unleaded and R23.46/l of 95 unleaded
National
1 week ago

New Volkswagen Amarok raises the bar for bakkies

Second-generation premium pickup has SUV-like refinement and impressive safety
Life
6 days ago

REVIEW: Range Rover has larger-than-life luxury (and wheels)

The fifth-generation SUV really goes to town with grandeur and gadgets, but don’t take it off-road
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MPs give Ramaphosa overwhelming support in Phala ...
National
2.
Joburg residents at breaking point after days ...
National
3.
MPs give Ramaphosa overwhelming support in Phala ...
National
4.
Panel did not ‘blindly apply hearsay evidence’ on ...
National
5.
Fears for public safety after airspace glitch
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.