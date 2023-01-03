National

Delayed

Gauteng misses another e-toll scrapping deadline

Premier’s office says the matter will now be finalised in the new year

03 January 2023 - 11:40 Motoring Writer
A Gauteng e-toll gantry. Picture: SIMON MATHEBULA
A Gauteng e-toll gantry. Picture: SIMON MATHEBULA

There has been  another delay in scrapping the Gauteng e-tolls after the provincial government conceded it failed to meet a 31 December deadline to deactivate the scheme.

Over the past few years, the authorities have indicated several dates and deadlines for the scheme to be scrapped and missed them all.

“There is a process that needs to be followed by government so the technical team led by our director-general will assist us. As indicated by National Treasury, we have until December 31 to conclude that task,” Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said in November.

On December 31, Lesufi’s office said due to the need to finalise “key components of the memorandum of understanding [MOU] between the national government and the provincial government”, the matter will now only be finalised “in the new year”.

The planned deactivation of the scheme by December 31 did not happen. Scrapping the scheme requires formally declaring that Gauteng freeways are no longer toll roads in a gazetted notice by the department of transport. Lesufi says the switch-off will take place 14 days after the gazette’s publication.

Until the MOU has been concluded the gazette will not be published and the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) will continue to levy e-tolls.

After finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s announcement on October 26 of a new financing mechanism for the Gauteng freeway upgrade debt to replace the failed e-toll scheme, Lesufi said e-tolls would be scrapped as soon as an agreement was reached with the Treasury.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said his organisation, which has been championing the scrapping of the tolls, is not surprised by the lack of movement.

“The small percentage of road users still paying e-tolls are wasting their money, as the likelihood of getting a refund is slim to zero,” Duvenage said.

“We have also pointed out that those who have refused to pay will not suffer the negative consequences Sanral once threatened to apply. While the government continues to dilly-dally over the scheme’s final billing date, we suggest the few who still contribute to this defunct scheme stop doing so now.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

HILARY JOFFE: Sanral bailout ends tollways saga, but could dent infrastructure plans

The messy end of e-tolls calls into question the ‘user pays’ revenue model on which these and other public-private projects are based
Opinion
2 months ago

Gauteng drivers score win with cancellation of e-tolls, AA says

The AA says the government’s commitment to pay 70% of outstanding debt for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project is to be welcomed
National
2 months ago

E-tolls gantries may be used as speed traps

Premier Panyaza Lesufi has hinted at using them for combating crime in the province
National
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Eskom beefs up security at plants
National
2.
OR Tambo fuel snag could claim a political ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa signs crucial antiterrorism acts into ...
National
4.
No need to panic, scientist cautions as borders ...
National / Health
5.
SA makes strides in liberalising its energy sector
National

Related Articles

WAYNE DUVENAGE: Good riddance to e-tolls — though confusion reigns on roads debt

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.