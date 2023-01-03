Gauteng misses another e-toll scrapping deadline

Wall Street in guarded mood with US labour market seen to remain tight
Musk launches Cybertruck 2 with the power of thought
As more private electricity generation projects come online, and as Eskom starts allowing greater private participation on its transmission system, there maybe some relief from its power crisis
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
Watchdogs find Elon Musk electric carmaker violated advertising and commerce laws
US, EU and China are in a simultaneous slowdown, says IMF chief Georgieva
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
President Samia Suluhu Hassan reverses measure imposed by her late predecessor John Magufuli as part of reforms
Former Springbok and England assistant coach provides a boost after coach Jordaan joined Western Province
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said e-tolls would be scrapped as soon as an agreement was reached with the National Treasury.
There has been another delay in scrapping the Gauteng e-tolls after the provincial government conceded it failed to meet a 31 December deadline to deactivate the scheme.
Over the past few years, the authorities have indicated several dates and deadlines for the scheme to be scrapped and missed them all.
“There is a process that needs to be followed by government so the technical team led by our director-general will assist us. As indicated by National Treasury, we have until December 31 to conclude that task,” Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said in November.
On December 31, Lesufi’s office said due to the need to finalise “key components of the memorandum of understanding [MOU] between the national government and the provincial government”, the matter will now only be finalised “in the new year”.
The planned deactivation of the scheme by December 31 did not happen. Scrapping the scheme requires formally declaring that Gauteng freeways are no longer toll roads in a gazetted notice by the department of transport. Lesufi says the switch-off will take place 14 days after the gazette’s publication.
Until the MOU has been concluded the gazette will not be published and the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) will continue to levy e-tolls.
After finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s announcement on October 26 of a new financing mechanism for the Gauteng freeway upgrade debt to replace the failed e-toll scheme, Lesufi said e-tolls would be scrapped as soon as an agreement was reached with the Treasury.
Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said his organisation, which has been championing the scrapping of the tolls, is not surprised by the lack of movement.
“The small percentage of road users still paying e-tolls are wasting their money, as the likelihood of getting a refund is slim to zero,” Duvenage said.
“We have also pointed out that those who have refused to pay will not suffer the negative consequences Sanral once threatened to apply. While the government continues to dilly-dally over the scheme’s final billing date, we suggest the few who still contribute to this defunct scheme stop doing so now.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Delayed
Gauteng misses another e-toll scrapping deadline
Premier’s office says the matter will now be finalised in the new year
There has been another delay in scrapping the Gauteng e-tolls after the provincial government conceded it failed to meet a 31 December deadline to deactivate the scheme.
Over the past few years, the authorities have indicated several dates and deadlines for the scheme to be scrapped and missed them all.
“There is a process that needs to be followed by government so the technical team led by our director-general will assist us. As indicated by National Treasury, we have until December 31 to conclude that task,” Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said in November.
On December 31, Lesufi’s office said due to the need to finalise “key components of the memorandum of understanding [MOU] between the national government and the provincial government”, the matter will now only be finalised “in the new year”.
The planned deactivation of the scheme by December 31 did not happen. Scrapping the scheme requires formally declaring that Gauteng freeways are no longer toll roads in a gazetted notice by the department of transport. Lesufi says the switch-off will take place 14 days after the gazette’s publication.
Until the MOU has been concluded the gazette will not be published and the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) will continue to levy e-tolls.
After finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s announcement on October 26 of a new financing mechanism for the Gauteng freeway upgrade debt to replace the failed e-toll scheme, Lesufi said e-tolls would be scrapped as soon as an agreement was reached with the Treasury.
Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said his organisation, which has been championing the scrapping of the tolls, is not surprised by the lack of movement.
“The small percentage of road users still paying e-tolls are wasting their money, as the likelihood of getting a refund is slim to zero,” Duvenage said.
“We have also pointed out that those who have refused to pay will not suffer the negative consequences Sanral once threatened to apply. While the government continues to dilly-dally over the scheme’s final billing date, we suggest the few who still contribute to this defunct scheme stop doing so now.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
HILARY JOFFE: Sanral bailout ends tollways saga, but could dent infrastructure plans
Gauteng drivers score win with cancellation of e-tolls, AA says
E-tolls gantries may be used as speed traps
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WAYNE DUVENAGE: Good riddance to e-tolls — though confusion reigns on roads debt
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.