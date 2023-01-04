More US consumers want EVs but prices are a concern

Wall Street fluctuates on hawkish Fed-speak tone versus risk appetite rising
Pledges made in the UK PM’s first speech of 2023 were either unattainable or meaningless, making the government look insecure and gimmicky
The SA Weather Service has warned that large parts of the province can expect torrential rain on Thursday and Friday
ANC president urges the party to get behind top seven and downplays being dropped by some branches at December elective conference
Refurbishment of the Braamfontein headquarters was designed to accommodate the group’s hybrid work model using the latest technology and services
‘We forecast economic growth will weaken further to 1.5% and that net exports will subtract 5.2 percentage points from economic growth in 2023’
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
West not yet ready to supply tanks, but armoured vehicles to come from France
Saints lose fourth league game under new manager Nathan Jones, their sixth defeat running
Unveiled in Las Vegas, the i Vision Dee will be able to express the driver’s moods
More US consumers want to buy an electric vehicle (EV) but are concerned about rising prices, while fewer aim to purchase petrol-powered vehicles, a survey by consulting firm Deloitte showed on Wednesday.
Nearly seven in 10 prospective EV buyers in the US expect to pay less than $50,000 (around R850,000) for their next vehicle, according to the survey conducted between September and October 2022.
More than half the respondents in the survey said a lack of affordability is the biggest concern when it comes to EV adoption, at a time when top EV makers are raising prices amid high inflation.
Tesla’s popular Model Y starts at $65,990 (R1.1m), while legacy carmaker Ford’s Mustang Mach-E begins at $46,895 (R796,000), according to the respective company websites.
Despite the pricing pinch, the intent to purchase an EV is up three percentage points year on year in the US, with an identical increase recorded for hybrid EVs and plug-in hybrid EVs, Deloitte said in its 2023 Global Automotive Consumer Study. Internal combustion engine purchase intent dropped to 62% from 68%.
“Although historically high transaction prices are a significant challenge for consumers, a strong desire to reduce refuelling costs is driving EV purchase intent around the world,” said Deloitte vice-chair and US automotive leader Karen Bowman.
The survey showed 30% of US consumers do not trust anyone with the data from their vehicles, signalling a significant challenge for manufacturers looking to further monetise the mobility experience.
Globally, consumers would rather pay for connected technologies upfront as part of the vehicle’s transaction price or per use, compared with a subscription plan, the study said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
More US consumers want EVs but prices are a concern
Desire to reduce refuelling costs drives adoption across the world, says Deloitte
More US consumers want to buy an electric vehicle (EV) but are concerned about rising prices, while fewer aim to purchase petrol-powered vehicles, a survey by consulting firm Deloitte showed on Wednesday.
Nearly seven in 10 prospective EV buyers in the US expect to pay less than $50,000 (around R850,000) for their next vehicle, according to the survey conducted between September and October 2022.
More than half the respondents in the survey said a lack of affordability is the biggest concern when it comes to EV adoption, at a time when top EV makers are raising prices amid high inflation.
Tesla’s popular Model Y starts at $65,990 (R1.1m), while legacy carmaker Ford’s Mustang Mach-E begins at $46,895 (R796,000), according to the respective company websites.
Despite the pricing pinch, the intent to purchase an EV is up three percentage points year on year in the US, with an identical increase recorded for hybrid EVs and plug-in hybrid EVs, Deloitte said in its 2023 Global Automotive Consumer Study. Internal combustion engine purchase intent dropped to 62% from 68%.
“Although historically high transaction prices are a significant challenge for consumers, a strong desire to reduce refuelling costs is driving EV purchase intent around the world,” said Deloitte vice-chair and US automotive leader Karen Bowman.
The survey showed 30% of US consumers do not trust anyone with the data from their vehicles, signalling a significant challenge for manufacturers looking to further monetise the mobility experience.
Globally, consumers would rather pay for connected technologies upfront as part of the vehicle’s transaction price or per use, compared with a subscription plan, the study said.
Reuters
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Mind-controlled Tesla for the New Year
How the world’s top 500 billionaires lost $1.4-trillion in 2022
Ford boss says SA needs EV policy within six months
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gauteng misses another e-toll scrapping deadline
New Mercedes-Maybach Haute Voiture debuts
These were SA’s most popular SUVs in November
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.