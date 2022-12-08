Life / Motoring

These were SA’s top-selling vehicles in November

Bakkies, compact hatchbacks and SUVs continue to dominate the sales charts

08 December 2022 - 05:00 Denis Droppa
Toyota outsold its nearest competitor by more than double. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Toyota outsold its nearest competitor by more than double. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

SA’s new-vehicle sales continued to fly in November as consumers brushed off challenging economic conditions including interest rates rising to a five-year high.

The latest increase in the prime lending rate to 10.5% means the monthly instalment on a R400,000 car finance agreement has increased by at least R695 in the past year. Over a 72-month agreement, a consumer would have to pay R50,000 more for their car.

Despite this strain on consumer budgets, November sales were the second-best selling month this year at 49,413 units, up 18.9% on November last year. So far this year 334,010 new vehicles have been sold, a 19.6% gain over January-November 2021.

“Relatively strong sales of new motor vehicles in SA in November has come as a pleasant surprise to the local motor industry and dealer networks,” said Mark Dommisse, chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association.

“The consumer trend of buying less expensive and smaller cars, usually SUVs or crossovers, continues and, fortunately, the stock position has improved to meet this demand. Toyota is still recovering from lost production due to the four-month stoppage at its plant in Durban caused by flooding in April and the local manufacturer is catching up on deliveries that should have been made earlier in the year, which is affecting the market positively.”

Toyota posted another chart-topping retail result in November, leading sales in both passenger and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments. It sold 13,903 units to register a dominant 28.1% market share, more than double that of its nearest competitor Volkswagen. The locally-built Hilux (3,048) was once again the top-selling bakkie and most popular vehicle overall, while the locally-built Corolla Cross topped the passenger segment.

Volkswagen was the second most popular brand last month with 6,406 units sold, ahead of Suzuki (4,287), Nissan (3,167), Hyundai (3,002), Ford (2,347), Haval (2,220), Isuzu (2,027), Kia (1,892), Renault (1,801), Chery (1,502), Mahindra (1,010), Mercedes-Benz (958) and BMW (760).

Bakkies, compact hatchbacks and SUVs dominated the sales charts as usual.

SA’s top 30 selling new vehicles in November 2022:

1. Toyota Hilux — 3,048

2. Toyota Corolla Cross — 2,109

3. Ford Ranger — 1,979

4. Toyota Hi-Ace — 1,944

5. Suzuki Swift — 1,751

6. VW Polo Vivo — 1,741

7. VW Polo — 1,724

8. Isuzu D-Max — 1,578

9. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,334

10. Toyota Starlet — 1,322

11. Nissan NP200 — 1,164

12. VW T-Cross — 1,046

13. Hyundai Grand i10 — 971

14. Toyota Fortuner — 937

15. Nissan Magnite — 888

16. Haval Jolion — 860

17. Chery Tiggo4 Pro — 836

18. Toyota Corolla Quest — 764

19. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 697

20. Renault Kwid — 662

21. Renault Triber — 648

22. Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 598

23. Toyota Agya — 585

24. Suzuki Dzire — 563

25. Nissan Navara — 562

26. Haval H6 — 555

27. Kia Picanto — 495

28. Hyundai Venue — 446

29. GWM P-Series — 437

30. Hyundai i20 — 430

 

Used-car inflation continues to surge ahead of new cars

TransUnion says used-vehicle prices rose above inflation in the third quarter of 2022
Life
2 days ago

Ford boss says SA needs EV policy within six months

Government lethargy endangers the survival of SA motor industry, says Neale Hill
Life
2 weeks ago

SA buyers show increased appetite for electrified cars

Electric cars and hybrids show a more than 1,000% increase in popularity from last year
Life
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Cannabis as catalyst: the health benefits of the ...
Life
2.
BMW ‘Gusheshe’ auctioned in SA for R900,000
Life / Motoring
3.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: How to stay in ...
Life
5.
REVIEW: Kia Sportage cuts a dashing, practical ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Used-car inflation continues to surge ahead of new cars

Life / Motoring

BMW ‘Gusheshe’ auctioned in SA for R900,000

Life / Motoring

GM to expand Cruise robotaxi service

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.