These were SA’s top-selling vehicles in November

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Powerful forces are trying to hoodwink SA into an expensive mistake
All the news, views and analysis
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Another question mark over accounting practices as new investigative report uncovers a second fictitious loan
People likely to lose work in shift away from coal-fired power stations to renewables are not being prepared for the imminent changes
Sector optimistic about festive season with high visitor numbers expected in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town
Legislators vote 101-6 with 10 abstentions to remove Castillo from office for reasons of ‘permanent moral incapacity’
Matter is being taken to Fifa after club says he never signed for them
Many plugged-in devices and appliances are using power even when they are not turned on
SA’s new-vehicle sales continued to fly in November as consumers brushed off challenging economic conditions including interest rates rising to a five-year high.
The latest increase in the prime lending rate to 10.5% means the monthly instalment on a R400,000 car finance agreement has increased by at least R695 in the past year. Over a 72-month agreement, a consumer would have to pay R50,000 more for their car.
Despite this strain on consumer budgets, November sales were the second-best selling month this year at 49,413 units, up 18.9% on November last year. So far this year 334,010 new vehicles have been sold, a 19.6% gain over January-November 2021.
“Relatively strong sales of new motor vehicles in SA in November has come as a pleasant surprise to the local motor industry and dealer networks,” said Mark Dommisse, chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association.
“The consumer trend of buying less expensive and smaller cars, usually SUVs or crossovers, continues and, fortunately, the stock position has improved to meet this demand. Toyota is still recovering from lost production due to the four-month stoppage at its plant in Durban caused by flooding in April and the local manufacturer is catching up on deliveries that should have been made earlier in the year, which is affecting the market positively.”
Toyota posted another chart-topping retail result in November, leading sales in both passenger and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments. It sold 13,903 units to register a dominant 28.1% market share, more than double that of its nearest competitor Volkswagen. The locally-built Hilux (3,048) was once again the top-selling bakkie and most popular vehicle overall, while the locally-built Corolla Cross topped the passenger segment.
Volkswagen was the second most popular brand last month with 6,406 units sold, ahead of Suzuki (4,287), Nissan (3,167), Hyundai (3,002), Ford (2,347), Haval (2,220), Isuzu (2,027), Kia (1,892), Renault (1,801), Chery (1,502), Mahindra (1,010), Mercedes-Benz (958) and BMW (760).
Bakkies, compact hatchbacks and SUVs dominated the sales charts as usual.
SA’s top 30 selling new vehicles in November 2022:
1. Toyota Hilux — 3,048
2. Toyota Corolla Cross — 2,109
3. Ford Ranger — 1,979
4. Toyota Hi-Ace — 1,944
5. Suzuki Swift — 1,751
6. VW Polo Vivo — 1,741
7. VW Polo — 1,724
8. Isuzu D-Max — 1,578
9. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,334
10. Toyota Starlet — 1,322
11. Nissan NP200 — 1,164
12. VW T-Cross — 1,046
13. Hyundai Grand i10 — 971
14. Toyota Fortuner — 937
15. Nissan Magnite — 888
16. Haval Jolion — 860
17. Chery Tiggo4 Pro — 836
18. Toyota Corolla Quest — 764
19. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 697
20. Renault Kwid — 662
21. Renault Triber — 648
22. Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 598
23. Toyota Agya — 585
24. Suzuki Dzire — 563
25. Nissan Navara — 562
26. Haval H6 — 555
27. Kia Picanto — 495
28. Hyundai Venue — 446
29. GWM P-Series — 437
30. Hyundai i20 — 430
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
These were SA’s top-selling vehicles in November
Bakkies, compact hatchbacks and SUVs continue to dominate the sales charts
SA’s new-vehicle sales continued to fly in November as consumers brushed off challenging economic conditions including interest rates rising to a five-year high.
The latest increase in the prime lending rate to 10.5% means the monthly instalment on a R400,000 car finance agreement has increased by at least R695 in the past year. Over a 72-month agreement, a consumer would have to pay R50,000 more for their car.
Despite this strain on consumer budgets, November sales were the second-best selling month this year at 49,413 units, up 18.9% on November last year. So far this year 334,010 new vehicles have been sold, a 19.6% gain over January-November 2021.
“Relatively strong sales of new motor vehicles in SA in November has come as a pleasant surprise to the local motor industry and dealer networks,” said Mark Dommisse, chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association.
“The consumer trend of buying less expensive and smaller cars, usually SUVs or crossovers, continues and, fortunately, the stock position has improved to meet this demand. Toyota is still recovering from lost production due to the four-month stoppage at its plant in Durban caused by flooding in April and the local manufacturer is catching up on deliveries that should have been made earlier in the year, which is affecting the market positively.”
Toyota posted another chart-topping retail result in November, leading sales in both passenger and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments. It sold 13,903 units to register a dominant 28.1% market share, more than double that of its nearest competitor Volkswagen. The locally-built Hilux (3,048) was once again the top-selling bakkie and most popular vehicle overall, while the locally-built Corolla Cross topped the passenger segment.
Volkswagen was the second most popular brand last month with 6,406 units sold, ahead of Suzuki (4,287), Nissan (3,167), Hyundai (3,002), Ford (2,347), Haval (2,220), Isuzu (2,027), Kia (1,892), Renault (1,801), Chery (1,502), Mahindra (1,010), Mercedes-Benz (958) and BMW (760).
Bakkies, compact hatchbacks and SUVs dominated the sales charts as usual.
SA’s top 30 selling new vehicles in November 2022:
1. Toyota Hilux — 3,048
2. Toyota Corolla Cross — 2,109
3. Ford Ranger — 1,979
4. Toyota Hi-Ace — 1,944
5. Suzuki Swift — 1,751
6. VW Polo Vivo — 1,741
7. VW Polo — 1,724
8. Isuzu D-Max — 1,578
9. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,334
10. Toyota Starlet — 1,322
11. Nissan NP200 — 1,164
12. VW T-Cross — 1,046
13. Hyundai Grand i10 — 971
14. Toyota Fortuner — 937
15. Nissan Magnite — 888
16. Haval Jolion — 860
17. Chery Tiggo4 Pro — 836
18. Toyota Corolla Quest — 764
19. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 697
20. Renault Kwid — 662
21. Renault Triber — 648
22. Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 598
23. Toyota Agya — 585
24. Suzuki Dzire — 563
25. Nissan Navara — 562
26. Haval H6 — 555
27. Kia Picanto — 495
28. Hyundai Venue — 446
29. GWM P-Series — 437
30. Hyundai i20 — 430
Used-car inflation continues to surge ahead of new cars
Ford boss says SA needs EV policy within six months
SA buyers show increased appetite for electrified cars
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Used-car inflation continues to surge ahead of new cars
BMW ‘Gusheshe’ auctioned in SA for R900,000
GM to expand Cruise robotaxi service
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.