Bubbles and Bugattis meet in exclusive champagne cases

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The (in)famous helicopter cleric seems not to have learnt much from Oliver Tambo’s humility and wisdom
Developer Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust welcomes the decision as a win for jobs and heritage
Most branches have selected candidates for the top six for the upcoming December conference
Investors are willing to pay a premium for a company that has proved its resilience in the face of just about any economic cycle
New procurement rules empower state organs to set own BEE prequalifying criteria
Minerals Council says process could take years when a proven alternative widely used on the continent is readily available
The strike left thousands of passengers stranded at one of Africa’s most important aviation hubs
Like the tournaments in SA, Brazil and Russia, much light has been shone on the problems confronting the host nation
The company says owners can reimagine their own Bugatti vehicle, or explore entirely new creations and designs
Bugatti, in partnership with Champagne Carbon, has launched the La Bouteille Sur Mesure, a one-of-a-kind wine bottle case inspired by the design of Bugatti’s top models.
Customers can get a case that looks like the Chiron, Divo, Mistral or Bolide.
It consists of three customisable main pillars: the Bugatti-inspired sculptural case, a Champagne Carbon handcrafted carbon fibre bottle and the finest champagne that rests within.
Buyers have the ability to reimagine their own Bugatti vehicle, or explore entirely new creations and designs should they wish to. Each La Bouteille Sur Mesure champagne case contains elements of its inspired model.
This near-infinite level of customisation extends to the carbon-fibre bottle nestled inside, with exclusive materials available for its finishing, including the world’s first photoluminescent forged carbon-fibre bottle.
Each case crafted by Bugatti partner IXO takes no less than 150 hours to manufacture using 314 individual sheets of prepreg carbon fibre — the same material found in Bugatti’s hyper sports cars — and has technology such as the option of installing an automatic solid-state thermodynamic cooling cell, together with 14 high-end fans circulating cool air within the case, to ensure the precious champagne is kept at the perfect temperature.
The Bouteille Sur Mesure case opens and closes at the push of a stainless-steel button, and a thrifty mounting system firmly fixes the bottle. An automatic solid-state thermodynamic cooling cell can optionally be installed to ensure the champagne stays at the perfect temperature.
Champagne Carbon is the official supplier to Formula One, and in 2018 it became the official champagne partner to Bugatti.
Their first product was the ƎB.01 of 2018, marking the 110th anniversary of Bugatti with a 2002 vintage made from 90% chardonnay and 10% pinot noir. In 2019, the ƎB.02 was created to celebrate the first anniversary of the Chiron Super Sport 300+1 becoming the first production car to break the 300mph (482.8km/h) barrier.
In 2021 came the La Bouteille Noire, a 15l bottle that pours up to 150 glasses of the house’s finest vintage champagnes. The encasement was an exclusive, handcrafted carbon-fibre sculptural representation of Bugatti’s La Voiture Noire model.
These highly individualised and luxurious bottles and cases will be the perfect match to every customer’s hyper sports car, says Bugatti.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
International News
Bubbles and Bugattis meet in exclusive champagne cases
The company says owners can reimagine their own Bugatti vehicle, or explore entirely new creations and designs
Bugatti, in partnership with Champagne Carbon, has launched the La Bouteille Sur Mesure, a one-of-a-kind wine bottle case inspired by the design of Bugatti’s top models.
Customers can get a case that looks like the Chiron, Divo, Mistral or Bolide.
It consists of three customisable main pillars: the Bugatti-inspired sculptural case, a Champagne Carbon handcrafted carbon fibre bottle and the finest champagne that rests within.
Buyers have the ability to reimagine their own Bugatti vehicle, or explore entirely new creations and designs should they wish to. Each La Bouteille Sur Mesure champagne case contains elements of its inspired model.
This near-infinite level of customisation extends to the carbon-fibre bottle nestled inside, with exclusive materials available for its finishing, including the world’s first photoluminescent forged carbon-fibre bottle.
Each case crafted by Bugatti partner IXO takes no less than 150 hours to manufacture using 314 individual sheets of prepreg carbon fibre — the same material found in Bugatti’s hyper sports cars — and has technology such as the option of installing an automatic solid-state thermodynamic cooling cell, together with 14 high-end fans circulating cool air within the case, to ensure the precious champagne is kept at the perfect temperature.
The Bouteille Sur Mesure case opens and closes at the push of a stainless-steel button, and a thrifty mounting system firmly fixes the bottle. An automatic solid-state thermodynamic cooling cell can optionally be installed to ensure the champagne stays at the perfect temperature.
Champagne Carbon is the official supplier to Formula One, and in 2018 it became the official champagne partner to Bugatti.
Their first product was the ƎB.01 of 2018, marking the 110th anniversary of Bugatti with a 2002 vintage made from 90% chardonnay and 10% pinot noir. In 2019, the ƎB.02 was created to celebrate the first anniversary of the Chiron Super Sport 300+1 becoming the first production car to break the 300mph (482.8km/h) barrier.
In 2021 came the La Bouteille Noire, a 15l bottle that pours up to 150 glasses of the house’s finest vintage champagnes. The encasement was an exclusive, handcrafted carbon-fibre sculptural representation of Bugatti’s La Voiture Noire model.
These highly individualised and luxurious bottles and cases will be the perfect match to every customer’s hyper sports car, says Bugatti.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: With SA’s best MCCs, you just about get what you pay for
Jaguar Land Rover uses waste to create car interiors
End of the road for Bugatti’s peerless 16-cylinder engine
‘Dad please can I have a Bugatti too’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Porsche celebrates milestone with 100,000th Porsche Taycan
Renault teams up with Geely in joint venture
Porsche climbs world’s tallest volcano
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.