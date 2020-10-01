Jaguar Land Rover uses waste to create car interiors

Jaguar Land Rover is looking to a new source for creating its luxury vehicle interiors: the oceans and landfill waste sites.

The British carmaker’s future models will feature floor mats and trims made from earth-friendly Econyl fibre. Created by Aquafil, Econyl is fashioned from recycled industrial plastic, fabric offcuts from clothing manufacturers, fishing nets from the farming industry and those abandoned in the ocean — known as “ghost nets".

Aquafil sources nylon waste from all over the world. In a single year, the company recycles as much as 40,000 tons of waste, with the recycling process reducing the global warming impact of nylon by 90% compared with the material produced from oil. For every 10,000 tons of Econyl raw material produced, 70,000 barrels of crude oil are saved and 65,100 tons of carbon emissions equivalent are avoided.

Adrian Iles, Senior Engineer of Interior Systems at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Our designers and engineers are committed to developing the next generation of sustainable materials that will feature on future Jaguar and Land Rover models.

“We place a great deal of focus on the creation of new sustainable materials, using the latest, most innovative techniques and textiles. Minimising waste, re-using materials and reducing carbon emissions sits at the heart of our Destination Zero mission. This pioneering materials research is one of the key ways we'll achieve this and is an integral part of our design offering to our customers.”

Currently, Land Rover offers a premium Eucalyptus textile interior on the Range Rover Evoque while Evoque, Range Rover and Jaguar’s all-electric I-Pace use optional Kvadrat, a high-quality material that combines durable wool with a suede cloth made from 53 recycled plastic bottles per vehicle.