MINIATURE CARS
‘Dad please can I have a Bugatti too’
Hi-tech baby Bugattis invite a young generation of enthusiasts into the brand
There are interesting anecdotal stories about the personality of Ettore Bugatti, the founder of the brand that brought us the sensational 490km/h Chiron Super Sport.
Bugatti was quite the doting father and in 1926 he and older son Jean built a scaled down and drivable toy version of the Bugatti Type 35, the teardrop shaped Bugatti model that competed in numerous motorsports events and won more than 1,000 races, for his youngest son Roland.
Originally built as a one-off for the tyke, it wasn’t long before customers wanted the same for their children. Bugatti built 500 units and the series was simply known as the T.35 "Bebe" or Baby.
In 2019 when the now Volkswagen Auto Group-owned brand celebrated 110 years of Bugatti existence the company announced a special birthday present. It was to build the Baby II, also limited to 500 units. Initially all units were spoken for but due to Covid-19 some potential owners have cancelled their orders.
There are available slots of the scale model that’s available in three versions and powered by a small electric motor and lithium-ion batteries.
Base versions are made from a composite body and feature a 1.4kWh battery pack, and Vitesse models feature a carbon fibre body, 2.8kWh battery pack and a Speed Key like its big brothers. There’s also a Pur Sang model targeted at collectors. It uses the same electric powertrain as the Vitesse, Speed key but handcrafted using aluminium instead.
“Ettore Bugatti himself was already interested in catering to the children of Bugatti enthusiasts and designed the Type 52 miniature car as a genuine Bugatti. That was a sensation at the time,” says Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti.
“We are continuing this tradition with the new edition of the Bugatti Baby II, and I am delighted that we have found The Little Car Company, a partner that shares the same values as us. With the Bugatti Baby II, we invite a young generation of enthusiasts to fall in love with the wonderful world of Bugatti.”
The Baby II is quite a technical marvel. All models are rear wheel drive with adjustable dampers, a limited-slip differential and suspension geometry that gives off virtually similar handling characteristics as the Type 35 road and race car.
It also boasts high performance hydraulic brakes and selectable driving modes. The 1kW base model has two driving modes; Novice, with a 20km/h top speed. The Expert mode lifts power to 4kW and a top whack of 45km/h.
The Vitesse and Pur Sang both get the Novice and Expert modes, and Michelin rear rubber. The Bugatti Speed Key and larger battery pack unlocks 10kW and a 70km/h top speed. Depending on the weight of the driver, they can sprint from 0-60 km/h in six seconds, faster than many life-size cars.
The Baby II also has regenerative braking tech and potential for 25km of driving range. The Vitesse and Pur Sang models can achieve about 50km.
The Base model starts at €30,000 (R612,000), the Vitesse at €43,500 (R888,000) and the Pur Sang sells for €58,500 (R1.2m).
Visit www.bugattibaby.com to place your order.
