‘Dad please can I have a Bugatti too’

There are interesting anecdotal stories about the personality of Ettore Bugatti, the founder of the brand that brought us the sensational 490km/h Chiron Super Sport.

Bugatti was quite the doting father and in 1926 he and older son Jean built a scaled down and drivable toy version of the Bugatti Type 35, the teardrop shaped Bugatti model that competed in numerous motorsports events and won more than 1,000 races, for his youngest son Roland.

Originally built as a one-off for the tyke, it wasn’t long before customers wanted the same for their children. Bugatti built 500 units and the series was simply known as the T.35 "Bebe" or Baby.

In 2019 when the now Volkswagen Auto Group-owned brand celebrated 110 years of Bugatti existence the company announced a special birthday present. It was to build the Baby II, also limited to 500 units. Initially all units were spoken for but due to Covid-19 some potential owners have cancelled their orders.

There are available slots of the scale model that’s available in three versions and powered by a small electric motor and lithium-ion batteries.

Base versions are made from a composite body and feature a 1.4kWh battery pack, and Vitesse models feature a carbon fibre body, 2.8kWh battery pack and a Speed Key like its big brothers. There’s also a Pur Sang model targeted at collectors. It uses the same electric powertrain as the Vitesse, Speed key but handcrafted using aluminium instead.