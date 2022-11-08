Porsche celebrates milestone with 100,000th Porsche Taycan

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The (in)famous helicopter cleric seems not to have learnt much from Oliver Tambo’s humility and wisdom
Developer Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust welcomes the decision as a win for jobs and heritage
Most branches have selected candidates for the top six for the upcoming December conference
Investors are willing to pay a premium for a company that has proved its resilience in the face of just about any economic cycle
New procurement rules empower state organs to set own BEE prequalifying criteria
Minerals Council says process could take years when a proven alternative widely used on the continent is readily available
The strike left thousands of passengers stranded at one of Africa’s most important aviation hubs
Like the tournaments in SA, Brazil and Russia, much light has been shone on the problems confronting the host nation
The company says owners can reimagine their own Bugatti vehicle, or explore entirely new creations and designs
On November 7, the 100,000th Taycan rolled off the Porsche production line about three years after production first started at the main plant in Zuffenhausen in September 2019. The Neptune Blue Taycan Turbo S is destined for a customer in the UK.
“We are very pleased to have reached this milestone in production history so quickly — despite the recent challenges posed by the semiconductor shortage and the volatile Covid-19 situation,” says Kevin Giek, vice-president of Model Line Taycan. “With the Taycan, we have made a decidedly successful start in the electric age.”
The all-electric sport car, which is also sold here in SA, is available in various body styles: a sedan, the off-road ready Cross Turismo and the sportback-style Sport Turismo in different engine options coupled with rear — or all-wheel drive.
With a range of 513km, the Taycan 4S is the version credited with the longest driving range, while the Taycan Turbo S is the fastest production electric car round the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a time of 7 minutes 33 seconds.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Porsche celebrates milestone with 100,000th Porsche Taycan
Taycan production started in September 2019 and has since spawned the Sport Turismo and Cross Turismo derivatives
On November 7, the 100,000th Taycan rolled off the Porsche production line about three years after production first started at the main plant in Zuffenhausen in September 2019. The Neptune Blue Taycan Turbo S is destined for a customer in the UK.
“We are very pleased to have reached this milestone in production history so quickly — despite the recent challenges posed by the semiconductor shortage and the volatile Covid-19 situation,” says Kevin Giek, vice-president of Model Line Taycan. “With the Taycan, we have made a decidedly successful start in the electric age.”
The all-electric sport car, which is also sold here in SA, is available in various body styles: a sedan, the off-road ready Cross Turismo and the sportback-style Sport Turismo in different engine options coupled with rear — or all-wheel drive.
With a range of 513km, the Taycan 4S is the version credited with the longest driving range, while the Taycan Turbo S is the fastest production electric car round the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a time of 7 minutes 33 seconds.
Volvo XC40 range now fully electrified in SA
Lexus unveils its first all-electric UX 300e
BMW i4 Gran Coupe is an electrifying experience
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Renault teams up with Geely in joint venture
Porsche climbs world’s tallest volcano
New VW Golf GTI Jacara Edition lands in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.