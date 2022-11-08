×

Porsche celebrates milestone with 100,000th Porsche Taycan

Taycan production started in September 2019 and has since spawned the Sport Turismo and Cross Turismo derivatives

08 November 2022 - 19:32 Motor News Reporter
Porsche staff pose with the 100,000th Porsche Taycan at its assembly plant. Picture: SUPPLIED
On November 7, the 100,000th Taycan rolled off the Porsche production line about three years after production first started at the main plant in Zuffenhausen in September 2019. The Neptune Blue Taycan Turbo S is destined for a customer in the UK.

“We are very pleased to have reached this milestone in production history so quickly — despite the recent challenges posed by the semiconductor shortage and the volatile Covid-19 situation,” says Kevin Giek, vice-president of Model Line Taycan. “With the Taycan, we have made a decidedly successful start in the electric age.”

The all-electric sport car, which is also sold here in SA, is available in various body styles: a sedan, the off-road ready Cross Turismo and the sportback-style Sport Turismo in different engine options coupled with rear — or all-wheel drive.

With a range of 513km, the Taycan 4S is the version credited with the longest driving range, while the Taycan Turbo S is the fastest production electric car round the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a time of 7 minutes 33 seconds.

An extended sportback-style roof gives the Cross Turismo not only a more athletic look than the Taycan sedan, but also better interior space. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Volvo XC40 range now fully electrified in SA

The range now comprises mild-hybrid, full hybrid and battery electric models with a spec change
3 weeks ago

Lexus unveils its first all-electric UX 300e

A newly developed battery pack gives the car a range of 450km and optimal weight distribution
3 weeks ago

BMW i4 Gran Coupe is an electrifying experience

A true BMW in character and expectations — and, yes, it’s good enough to make you consider buying it ahead of its petrol-powered cousin
1 month ago
