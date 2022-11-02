Dollar cedes some ground as investors turn their attention to when the US central bank may start easing its monetary policy stance
Niche and personalised cars lift Bentley’s profit
Luxury British carmaker says uncertainty has not dented customer interest for increased car customisation
Luxury British carmaker Bentley said on Wednesday that its operating profit for the first nine months of 2022 more than doubled as global economic uncertainty failed to dent customer interest for niche models and increased car customisation.
The unit of German carmaker Volkswagen posted an operating profit for the first three quarters of 2022 of €575m (about R10.28bn), more than the €275m (about R4.9bn) in the same period of 2021.
Bentley said global sales were up 3% at 11,316 units, while revenue jumped 28% to €2.49bn (about R44.6bn) from €1.95bn (about R34.9bn) a year earlier.
“While Bentley continues to tackle the challenges it faces in the global market, this latest set of financial figures shows strong results in most regions,” said CEO Adrian Hallmark.
Bentley said sales were up 18% in Europe in the first nine months of the year, and were up 17% in the Asia-Pacific region. Sales in the Americas, Bentley’s biggest region by sales, were up 7%.
Reuters
