Europe’s Stoxx 600 is up 1.3% on the day, while the FTSE 100 climbed 1.5% and the DAX 1.1%
What will all the Chief Twit’s hot air about free speech boil down to now that he has the reins?
Supreme Court of Appeal upholds ruling that the company was complicit in corruption, impropriety and maladministration regarding a security access management system
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
SA Canegrowers will meet the company’s business rescue practitioners on Wednesday for an update on financial arrangements
SA’s unemployment problem needs more credible solutions than making the Reserve Bank take on a dual mandate, warns Lesetja Kganyago
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Kyiv says evacuations amount to forced deportations from its land snatched by Russia
SA legend backs team as contenders for trophy, though this may not have been realised before the tournamentt
Exports were also stronger than a year ago, despite the strike at Transnet ports
The new-vehicle market is showing “unbelievable resilience” in the face of negative economic pressures, Mark Dommisse, chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association, said on Tuesday.
Dommisse was speaking after latest industry figures show domestic and export sales continued to grow in October despite a series of obstacles, including a Transnet strike that briefly interrupted rail and port activities...
New vehicle sales trump current economic woes
Purchases in October rise 11% from a year earlier while exports soar despite the Transnet strike that paralysed rail and port activities
