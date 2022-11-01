×

National

New vehicle sales trump current economic woes

Purchases in October rise 11% from a year earlier while exports soar despite the Transnet strike that paralysed rail and port activities

01 November 2022 - 14:56 David Furlonger
The new-vehicle market is showing “unbelievable resilience” in the face of negative economic pressures, Mark Dommisse, chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association, said on Tuesday.

Dommisse was speaking after latest industry figures show domestic and export sales continued to grow in October despite a series of obstacles, including a Transnet strike that briefly interrupted rail and port activities...

