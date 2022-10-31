×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

McLaren to relent and build an SUV

After resisting the trend for sports SUVs, the British firm has a new boss who’s on board with the idea

31 October 2022 - 15:20 Denis Droppa
McLaren is known for lightweight sports cars and resisted the temptation to build financially lucrative SUVs - until now. Picture: SUPPLIED
McLaren is known for lightweight sports cars and resisted the temptation to build financially lucrative SUVs - until now. Picture: SUPPLIED

McLaren is working on an SUV, making it one of the last mainstream sports car manufacturers to make the move. And it will most likely be an all-electric car.

While its former CEO Mike Flewitt was dead set against the idea of an SUV, his replacement Michael Leiters wants to launch one as part of a turnaround strategy for the British firm.

McLaren is best known for its lightweight carbon fibre supercars, but is finding it hard to ignore the sales success of sports SUVs such as the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne and Aston Martin DBX, which have become money spinners for their respective brands.

Ferrari also recently moved into the realm with its all-wheel drive, four-door Purosangue, though it resolutely resists calling it an SUV.

Leiters, who was Ferrari’s chief technology officer before taking the top post at McLaren in July, gave more details about the upcoming model in an interview with UK’s Car magazine.

“Why shouldn’t you offer something for a totally different purpose without negating your brand DNA? I think there are very, very good examples in the market which have shown how it works,” said Leiters.

He said the SUV will be aerodynamically efficient and have lightweight construction to remain true to McLaren’s values, and the company is considering a hybrid structure with carbonfibre and aluminium, he told Car.

McLaren has made petrol-electric hybrids — namely the P1, the Speedtail and the new Artura — but the as-yet-unnamed new SUV is likely to be a pure electric car.

According to Leiters' interview, "[Impressive] longitudinal acceleration with battery cars is not a problem: you can have that in a limousine or an SUV with 1000kw [of power].”

There’s a strong likelihood the crossover will be all-wheel drive too.

It will give the carmaker an opportunity to try a new design direction, and Leiters admits that McLaren hasn’t differentiated its cars sufficiently from a visual standpoint. 

There’s a chance the vehicle will get a new name too, as Leiters says the current number-based strategy is too confusing, with different model lines’ power outputs overlapping.

The new model will potentially go on sale in 2026.

Purosangue is unveiled as Ferrari’s first ‘SUV’

The four-seater is said to drive like a true Ferrari even though it weighs more than two tonnes and has a 185mm ground clearance
Life
1 month ago

How the Porsche Cayenne kick-started the sports SUV craze

When Porsche launched an SUV exactly two decades ago, some thought the German sports car maker was going bonkers or selling its soul.
Life
3 weeks ago

Aston Martin DBX 707 with 520kW makes its SA debut

Phuti Mpyane unleashes the world's most powerful SUV on the Magaliesberg roads
Life
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Honda BR-V is a great car with a goofy gearbox
Life / Motoring
2.
How Dietrich Mateschitz turned Red Bull into a ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Devlin Brown at the Water Cooler: How stress can ...
Life
5.
Making unusual wines accessible
Life

Related Articles

Artura is first chapter of a new book of McLaren

Life / Motoring

Porsche tops global luxury and premium brands

Life / Motoring

McLaren Solus GT is brought to life from a video game

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.