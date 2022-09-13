Bentley launches driving-focused Flying Spur Speed

Brent and WTI crude prices slide, ending a three-day rally
Higher company dividend outflows have been negative for current account
Experts at odds over liability for disaster after collapse of tailings dam
If she stands, her candidature could have the effect of splitting the vote in KwaZulu-Natal
The state-owned development finance institution posted an after-tax profit of R6.3bn at the group level in the year to end-March 2022
Business Day TV speaks to independent economist Roelof Botha
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
Danish authorities had requested the extradition of Shah, who was arrested in Dubai as the main suspect in $1.23bn tax fraud case
Proteas coach has won praise for improving SA’s Test and white-ball cricket
A new biography that draws from meticulous research attempts to restore the old field marshal’s reputation as a fighting soldier
Bentley has completed its portfolio of Grand Tourers with the Flying Spur Speed, the most driving-focused version of the luxury performance sedan.
It is one of the last chances to own a new Bentley with the iconic W12 engine, which is being discontinued soon as the British brand heads into an electric future. This pinnacle performance model joins the more comfort-biased Flying Spur Mulliner in the line-up, with the standard Flying Spur W12 ceasing production.
The Speed is powered by the same 12-cylinder 6.0l twin turbo engine as the Mulliner, with outputs of 467kW and 900Nm. It delivers a claimed 0-100km/h time of 3.8 seconds and a 333km/h top speed.
The super sedan puts its power down via electronic all-wheel steering, torque vectoring by brake, and Bentley Dynamic Ride that adjusts the suspension stiffness. The car uses the same eight-speed ZF dual-clutch transmission as the Continental GT, which achieves very fast gearshifts by preselecting the next gear, shortening the interruption of torque to the wheels.
An active all-wheel drive system delivers drive to the rear axle by default, but automatically sends torque to the front wheels as driving conditions demand.
The familiar exterior Speed styling cues are apparent with dark tint finishes to front grilles, headlamps and tail lamps, and signature Speed badges on the lower wing. The unique 22-inch Speed wheel is standard, with finishes including Dark Tint, Gloss Black and silver. A second, optional 22-inch sports design wheel is also available in Gloss Black or Pale Brodgar Satin.
The Flying Spur Speed also includes jewelled fuel and oil filler caps. To increase the performance-focused presence further, Bentley’s Styling Specification (carbon fibre front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and subtle bootlid spoiler) and Blackline Specification are available as options.
The cabin is perked up with sporty suede-like materials and sports pedals, with 15 leather colour options available and Piano Black veneer as standard. Crown Cut Walnut, Dark Stained Burr Walnut or Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus are alternative no-cost options.
The driver’s information panel features new performance infotainment graphics, taking inspiration from luxury chronographs. The luxury theme continues with front and rear seat comfort specification as standard, including 24-way adjustment for the front seats and 14-way adjustment for the rear seats.
All seats have heating, ventilation, massage and two memory positions. The cabin also includes sports pedals, Speed fascia badges and emblems and illuminated Speed inner and outer treadplates.
The Flying Spur shares the largest iron brakes in the world with the Continental GT, with 420mm front discs. The Gloss Red front calipers carry Bentley branding, with a Gloss Black finish as a cost option.
The British luxury sedan is available in a Styling Specification with high-gloss carbon fibre exterior finishes, or a Blackline Specification with all the exterior brightwork — including the Flying B mascot, radiator vanes and door handles — trimmed in black.
The Bentley Flying Spur Speed will be coming to SA at a date and price still to be specified.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Bentley launches driving-focused Flying Spur Speed
The familiar exterior Speed styling cues are apparent with dark tint finishes
Bentley has completed its portfolio of Grand Tourers with the Flying Spur Speed, the most driving-focused version of the luxury performance sedan.
It is one of the last chances to own a new Bentley with the iconic W12 engine, which is being discontinued soon as the British brand heads into an electric future. This pinnacle performance model joins the more comfort-biased Flying Spur Mulliner in the line-up, with the standard Flying Spur W12 ceasing production.
The Speed is powered by the same 12-cylinder 6.0l twin turbo engine as the Mulliner, with outputs of 467kW and 900Nm. It delivers a claimed 0-100km/h time of 3.8 seconds and a 333km/h top speed.
The super sedan puts its power down via electronic all-wheel steering, torque vectoring by brake, and Bentley Dynamic Ride that adjusts the suspension stiffness. The car uses the same eight-speed ZF dual-clutch transmission as the Continental GT, which achieves very fast gearshifts by preselecting the next gear, shortening the interruption of torque to the wheels.
An active all-wheel drive system delivers drive to the rear axle by default, but automatically sends torque to the front wheels as driving conditions demand.
The familiar exterior Speed styling cues are apparent with dark tint finishes to front grilles, headlamps and tail lamps, and signature Speed badges on the lower wing. The unique 22-inch Speed wheel is standard, with finishes including Dark Tint, Gloss Black and silver. A second, optional 22-inch sports design wheel is also available in Gloss Black or Pale Brodgar Satin.
The Flying Spur Speed also includes jewelled fuel and oil filler caps. To increase the performance-focused presence further, Bentley’s Styling Specification (carbon fibre front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and subtle bootlid spoiler) and Blackline Specification are available as options.
The cabin is perked up with sporty suede-like materials and sports pedals, with 15 leather colour options available and Piano Black veneer as standard. Crown Cut Walnut, Dark Stained Burr Walnut or Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus are alternative no-cost options.
The driver’s information panel features new performance infotainment graphics, taking inspiration from luxury chronographs. The luxury theme continues with front and rear seat comfort specification as standard, including 24-way adjustment for the front seats and 14-way adjustment for the rear seats.
All seats have heating, ventilation, massage and two memory positions. The cabin also includes sports pedals, Speed fascia badges and emblems and illuminated Speed inner and outer treadplates.
The Flying Spur shares the largest iron brakes in the world with the Continental GT, with 420mm front discs. The Gloss Red front calipers carry Bentley branding, with a Gloss Black finish as a cost option.
The British luxury sedan is available in a Styling Specification with high-gloss carbon fibre exterior finishes, or a Blackline Specification with all the exterior brightwork — including the Flying B mascot, radiator vanes and door handles — trimmed in black.
The Bentley Flying Spur Speed will be coming to SA at a date and price still to be specified.
Bentley Mulliner Batur revealed as a rare grand tourer
Wanted Online | Bentley’s suave muscle car is a dignified speed demon
Mercedes-Maybach targets society’s movers and shakers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.