Life / Motoring

FIRST DRIVE

VW Tiguan R is velvet-coated velocity

Denis Droppa drives this fast, but civilised sports SUV at its SA launch

12 October 2022 - 05:00

The long-delayed launch of the Volkswagen Golf R in SA has been further pushed back to early next year due to global stock shortages, but VW performance enthusiasts who don’t mind sitting a bit higher off the road have the new Tiguan R at their disposal.

It’s the first time the Tiguan SUV, not usually associated with hot-headed performance, is available in a high-velocity R version. The car has reached local showrooms at a price of R999,900 and I drove it at its launch in Cape Town last week...

