VW Tiguan R is velvet-coated velocity

Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
Satawu and Untu should rather push for policy shifts that will create and protect jobs
Provinces eschew case management system designed to help provincial health departments defend themselves against potentially crippling claims
The fund raises and distributes donated funds from the private sector to represented political parties
Korean-operated supplier employed children as young as 13 in Alabama
International Monetary Fund warns of risks to global financial stability in a new world in which inflation and interest will be higher
The medical schemes industry reported a R820.5m surplus in 2021, thanks in part to members postponing care when coronavirus infections surged
Asteroid’s orbit altered in Nasa’s first test of planetary defence system
Manager Conte doesn’t want to risk the midfielder in the Champions League match on Wednesday, but he should be ready by Saturday
The ability to buy wines of exceptional value at a good price often means that we undervalue them
The long-delayed launch of the Volkswagen Golf R in SA has been further pushed back to early next year due to global stock shortages, but VW performance enthusiasts who don’t mind sitting a bit higher off the road have the new Tiguan R at their disposal.
It’s the first time the Tiguan SUV, not usually associated with hot-headed performance, is available in a high-velocity R version. The car has reached local showrooms at a price of R999,900 and I drove it at its launch in Cape Town last week...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FIRST DRIVE
VW Tiguan R is velvet-coated velocity
Denis Droppa drives this fast, but civilised sports SUV at its SA launch
The long-delayed launch of the Volkswagen Golf R in SA has been further pushed back to early next year due to global stock shortages, but VW performance enthusiasts who don’t mind sitting a bit higher off the road have the new Tiguan R at their disposal.
It’s the first time the Tiguan SUV, not usually associated with hot-headed performance, is available in a high-velocity R version. The car has reached local showrooms at a price of R999,900 and I drove it at its launch in Cape Town last week...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.