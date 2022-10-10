×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

NEWS

Kyalami M Fest celebrates 50 years of BMW M

The festival for BMW fans returns this weekend after three years

10 October 2022 - 12:24 Staff Writer
The camouflage will come off the new BMW M2 when it has its world premiere at this weekend’s M Fest at Kyalami. Picture: SUPPLIED
The camouflage will come off the new BMW M2 when it has its world premiere at this weekend’s M Fest at Kyalami. Picture: SUPPLIED

The new BMW M2 will make its global premiere at this weekend’s M Fest at Kyalami and two new high-performance BMWs — the M4 CSL and the XM — will be shown on local soil for the first time.

The M4 CSL will go on sale in South Africa straight away while the M2 and the XM will follow in the first half of 2023.

After a gap of three years, it is the third time BMW SA is hosting a festival to celebrate the M badge, and the M2’s unveiling will attract international interest in an event that commemorates the 50th anniversary of BMW M.

Apart from the new models on show, there will be on- and off-track action in store for showgoers, including a world-class entertainment line-up that includes the Red Bull Driftbrothers who will entertain visitors with their custom BMW M4 Coupé Competitions.

SA’s newly crowned DTM (German Touring Car Masters) champion Sheldon van der Linde, who clinched the title at Hockenheimring last weekend in his BMW M4, will also make an appearance. He will be on hand, alongside the BMW Driving Experience’s professional drivers, to take showgoers for laps around the circuit, though those who prefer to be behind the wheel of their dream BMWs can do so on the custom-built test drive course. 

Further on-track action will include a round of the BMW Car Club Gauteng’s M Performance Parts Race Series and demonstrations by some of South Africa’s top spinning athletes after the recent crowning of the 2022 Red Bull Shay’ iMoto champion.

Musical entertainment will be supplied on the BMW M Fest main stage by Zakes Bantwini and Mafikizolo, and supported by the likes of DBN Gogo, Black Motion, DJ Zinhle, Desmond and the Tutus, Mango Groove, Lady Zamar, and more.

A BMW M Fest pop-up dealership will showcase the latest BMW models at exclusive show offers. Vehicles demonstrating BMW’s heritage will be on display at the BMW Car Gauteng Concours d’Elegance, while an array of classic BMW M vehicles will also be exhibited in Kyalami’s pit garages.

Other attractions in the family event include the BMW Lifestyle Collection store, the M Beer Garden, and an M Kids zone.

Tickets are available at howler.co.za and start at R200 per day (adults) and R120 a day (under 18s). Gates are open from 8am-10pm on Saturday and 8am-7pm on Sunday.

BMW confirms new M2 is last M car without electrification

M Boss Frank van Meel says we can expect hybrids and fully electric drives in future BMW M models
Life
3 months ago

Watch out Porsche, here’s the BMW M4 CSL

This evil-looking piece of equipment represents the pinnacle of the current M4 range
Life
4 months ago

The new XM is going to be the most powerful BMW yet

The plug-in hybrid will also offer a useful pure-electric driving range of around 80km
Life
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
New Kamelback is the camping delight for ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Looking for a budget hybrid? Here are seven under ...
Life / Motoring
4.
New Ford Everest goes more upmarket
Life / Motoring
5.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: How long does ...
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.