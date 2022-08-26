×

Life / Motoring

Local News

New Suzuki Grand Vitara debuts at the Festival of Motoring

Plus Mercedes-Benz reveals pricing for its all-electric EQ range

26 August 2022 - 14:04 Phuti Mpyane
Visitors to Festival of Motoring will see the new Suzuki Grand Vitara. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kyalami raceway was a hive of activity on Thursday during the media day of the 2022 Festival of Motoring.

As ground staff prepared for the public days on August 26-28, motoring media visited and interacted with the brands displaying their wares which included Volvo, Baic, Chery, Mercedes-Benz, Suzuki and the Stellantis group. A few have surprises in store for visitors, including the first showing of new models from Suzuki and Chery

Suzuki Grand Vitara

Suzuki revealed the all-new fifth generation Grand Vitara. The flagship of the brand is the latest product shared between Suzuki and Toyota, the latter company branding its own as the Toyota Hyryder.

It’s a good-looking crossover that’s powered by a choice of two powertrains: a 1.5l petrol engine with an AllGrip Select All-wheel-drive system and a 1.5l mild hybrid with front-wheel drive.

Transmission choices are a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed auto, but the hybrid model gets a CVT. Drive modes include Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock for mild off-road capability.

Inside the spacious cabin are features such as heads-up display, a large infotainment system, outside cameras, a panoramic sunroof and host of connectivity features such Google. The company says the car will be launched here in the first quarter of 2023.

Mercedes-Benz EQ

The German firm is using the festival to launch its full electric-car line up comprising the EQA, EQB, EQC and EQS. They are fully-electric alternatives of the conventional GLA, GLB, GLC and S-Class respectively. Mercedes-Benz has revealed pricing and that customers of its EQ line also get a free home wall charging box.

Prices include a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and a 10-year battery warranty.

The new Mercedes-Benz EQA is the full-electric version of the GLA. Picture: SUPPLIED
EQA 250

The EQA electrifies the concept of the Mercedes GLA compact SUV. The EQA 250 shown at Kyalami outputs 140kW, with a driving range of up to 412km and competes with electric urban rompers such as the Volvo XC40 P8. It can be had in Progressive or AMG line all for R1,169,500.

The EQB enters the local market in 350+ guise and an Edition 1 styling package. Picture: SUPPLIED
EQB 350

The five- or seven-seat EQB mimics the practicality of the conventional GLB model but instead uses a 215kW and 520Nm electric power train driving all the wheels. Range is up to 419km. It’s available in three style packs: Progressive, AMG Line and an Edition 1 all for the same price of R1,374,900.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC competes with other mid-size luxury SUVs such the BMW iX3 and Audi Etron. Picture: SUPPLIED
EQC

The electric essence of the GLC competes with the new BMW iX3 and Audi Etron 55, and offers all-wheel drive with a power output of 300kW and a range of up to 437km. SA gets the EQC 400 4Matic in regular or AMG line, both for R1,679,000.

The EQS is the pinnacle electric sedan from the brand which is also now on sale in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
EQS

Festival visitors will be able to see the electric S-Class with its remarkable technology. EQS models are available in both rear and all-wheel drive versions with ranges up to 780km. The rear wheel drive EQS 450+ with 245kW and 568Nm retails for R2,615,700, or the AMG EQS 53 4Matic with 484kW/950Nm which commands R3,410,100.

