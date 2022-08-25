What to expect at the Festival of Motoring this weekend

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The Festival of Motoring takes place this weekend (August 26-28) at Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in Midrand, one of the biggest automotive exhibitions on the 2022 calendar.
The event will allow visitors to interact with cars rather than just the usual tyre-kicking, with driving instructors giving track and off-road experiences of the various vehicles on offer.
There will be displays from Chery, Volvo, Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz, BAIC and Stellantis — all showcasing their latest wares from SUVs to hatchbacks and electric vehicles (EVs).
Activities will include a complimentary shuttle service from the Mall of Africa to the venue; the Dunlop Grandtrek 4x4 Village; a display of historic Formula 1 cars and super and luxury cars; and simulators. The family-friendly event will have food stalls and a children’s zone. Also on offer will be VIP hospitality with a viewing deck.
Tickets are on sale at www.howler.co.za and at the main gate. General access tickets cost R250 per adult and R50 for children between 3 and 12. Included within the ticket price is the complimentary shuttle service.
Below are some of the cars that will be on display:
BAIC
The Chinese SUV brand will bring its Jeep Wrangler-like B40 Plus SUV and also show off the new B80 SUV, a Mercedes-Benz G-Class lookalike. Both models will roam the 4x4 tracks.
Mercedes-Benz
If you are keen to know what EVs are all about, Mercedes-Benz’s new all-electric EQ range will occupy pit doors 1-5. Inside, visitors will mix it up with the EQA sports SUV, EQB five- or seven-seater SUV, EQC midsize luxury SUV and the EQS flagship.
Visitors also have the option of signing up for a test drive, and a Mercedes-Benz Boutique will be set up in the John Love area, while a simulator will be available in the pit area.
Chery
Chery will have a range of products on display including its Tiggo Pro SUVs and the new Omoda 5, the first vehicle to showcase the Chinese brand’s new “Art in Motion” design language. The coupé-like SUV will form part of Chery’s local line-up in the coming months.
Stellantis
The company will be out in force on both tarmac and off-road tracks with its Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot products. Look forward to close encounters with the Jeep Grand Cherokee L, the Jeep Gladiator and Opel Mokka as the freshest debutants.
Volvo
The main drawcard at Volvo’s stand will be its electrified models. Visitors can get to grips with the new XC40 P6 and P8 models and the hybrid and face-lifted XC60 and XC90 SUV ranges.
Suzuki
Suzuki’s product line-up includes the new Baleno. The legendary Jimny will represent the brand at the Dunlop 4x4 Grandtrek 4x4 Village.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MOTOR SHOWS
What to expect at the Festival of Motoring this weekend
New car displays, track action and a 4x4 route will be among the highlights at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit
