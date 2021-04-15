SVI offers armour plating for V6 Amarok

Vehicle armouring specialist SVI Engineering now offers bulletproofing for Volkswagen’s Amarok V6 bakkie.

Two levels of protection are offered: B4 for hand guns, and B6 which can stop bullets fired from assault rifles, including AK47s.

The conversion entails stripping the interior to the bare metal and building the vehicle up as an armoured unit. Special steel armoured plates and composite materials are used for the body and 38mm thick armoured glass replaces the original glazing.

The suspension is upgraded to cope with the 650kg additional mass. There is no need to touch the 3.0l turbo diesel V6 engine, which offers plenty of punch even after armouring, with its standard 190kW and 580Nm outputs.

The process takes about 12 weeks to complete and the end result is a vehicle that appears standard from both the outside and inside.

The B6 conversion pricing starts at R655,000 excluding VAT before options and comes with a SVI warranty of one-year/50,000km.

According to Volkswagen SA, the original three-year/100,000km manufacturer warranty stays intact as long as the modifications are not the direct cause of any issues with the car.