LOCAL LAUNCH
Mazda to bolster CX-30 range with sporty Carbon Edition model
A high level of specification with red-and-black finishes for the SUV
Mazda SA has announced that in the first quarter of 2022 the coupe-style CX-30 range, which made its SA debut almost a year ago, will increase to four models with the addition of the 2.0l Carbon Edition specification.
The Carbon Edition is so called because it’s a sportier iteration and gets more standard kit and specific interior and exterior tweaks.
Extra features include rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, auto paddle transmission switches and smart advanced keyless entry. Further differentiators include black cloth on the seats, with contrast red stitching on the console lid, door arm rest and knee pads. The exterior gets black mirrors and 18-inch alloy wheels.
The CX-30 Carbon Edition will be available in six colours: Snowflake White Pearl, Sonic Silver, Machine Grey, Soul Red Crystal, Polymetal Grey and Jet Black but there’s also a new Platinum Quartz paint finish added and available throughout the CX-30 range.
Power is courtesy of the range wide, naturally aspirated 2.0l four-cylinder petrol with 121kW and 213Nm connected to six-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels only.
Pricing will be announced closer to its launch and all Mazda CX-30 range come standard with a 3-year/unlimited distance warranty and service plan.
