Mazda to bolster CX-30 range with sporty Carbon Edition model

Mazda SA has announced that in the first quarter of 2022 the coupe-style CX-30 range, which made its SA debut almost a year ago, will increase to four models with the addition of the 2.0l Carbon Edition specification.

The Carbon Edition is so called because it’s a sportier iteration and gets more standard kit and specific interior and exterior tweaks.

Extra features include rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, auto paddle transmission switches and smart advanced keyless entry. Further differentiators include black cloth on the seats, with contrast red stitching on the console lid, door arm rest and knee pads. The exterior gets black mirrors and 18-inch alloy wheels.