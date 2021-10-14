New Mazda BT-50 bounced by harsh ride and high price

Mazda’s Ford Ranger-based BT-50 was long in need of replacement, and its sales slowed to a trickle as newer and more modern rivals were launched in SA.

The recent arrival of the new BT-50 was therefore keenly awaited, and this time Mazda’s double cab is the fruit of a joint effort with Isuzu, with the D-Max version of the vehicle to be launched shortly.

The BT-50 made its world debut in June 2020 and the units imported to SA are produced in Thailand. As before, the Mazda is sold only in high-end double-cab versions targeting the lifestyle market, with no single-cab workhorses offered, and the four-model range comprises 1.9l and 3.0l turbo diesels in a choice of 4x2 or 4x4.

Was Mazda’s bakkie worth the wait? Well, yes and no.

Let’s dive straight into that smart cabin and declare that it is a fine effort for the most part. Taking cues from Mazda’s SUVs, it has a stitched, soft-touch dashboard that radiates a deluxe feel. There are smart-looking metal buttons to complement the touch-operated digital functions, and ergonomically there’s little to complain about.

Some splashes of colour would be welcome to contrast the monochromatic grey, but overall it’s a premium-looking cabin. But what’s this, manually operated cloth seats? It isn’t necessarily a deal breaker, but not really what you expect at the R794,400 price, as electrically operated leather pews are the norm in this market segment.

That apart, there is not too much evidence of cost cutting in the range-topping Mazda BT-50 3.0 Individual 4x4 auto. It has most of the expected mod cons, including a large nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a reversing camera and all the required smartphone connectivity. Rear passengers are taken care of with a USB charging port and rear air ducts, and the back seat is among the roomiest in the business.

Safety is well taken care of by seven airbags, trailer sway mitigation and roll-over mitigation, and the BT-50 received a five-star Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) crash rating.

Wrapping that spacious cabin is a design that follows the Kodo Design language from Mazda’s cars and SUVs. Eschewing the burly, American-pickup style of many rivals, the BT-50 has a more svelte and sophisticated air about it, like a bakkie you’d be driving to the opera.

That air of sophistication takes a big knock when you drive this double cab on bumpy roads, however. Where its rivals manage to extract decent waftability out of leaf-spring rear suspension, the new BT-50 has an uncomfortably hard and bouncy ride akin to an old farm bakkie. It’s so shaky that one is tempted to wear a kidney belt when riding over some bumps, and for a bakkie that targets the lifestyle market, this working-class ride quality really misses the mark.