New Chery Tiggo sheds its cheap image

Before they became benchmarks for reliability and good build quality, there was a time when Japanese vehicles were once disparagingly referred to as “Jap crap”.

Years later Korean cars went through a similar process; Seoul-based brands that started off with little to offer but a budget price lifted themselves into respectability and are now part of the mainstream.

And now we’ve reached what is probably a turning point for Chinese cars, where we can start to divorce them from their cheap-and-nasty tag. We’ve already seen it with Haval’s recently-launched new Jolion and H6 which arrived with impressive levels of modernity and sophistication, and now rival Chinese brand Chery follows the same route with its new Tiggo.

The ambition is clearly on show in the new Tiggo 4 Pro which I drove this week ahead of its sales launch in SA at the end of November. The compact SUV/crossover is the entry-level range from the Chinese firm, which will also bolster its vehicle offering with the larger Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro.

Chery was first imported to SA in 2008 by the Imperial Group (now Motus) before exiting the market in 2018 due to poor sales, and the brand is relaunching as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Chinese parent company. An initial 30 dealerships with service workshops and a large parts warehouse are planned.

SA will be the first country to launch the right-hand drive Tiggo 4 Pro and it will be one of the most competitively priced models in its class, says Tony Liu, Executive Deputy GM of Chery SA.

Compared to the plasticky Tiggo of a few years back, the rags-to-riches tale is evident in the new 4 Pro’s classier cabin and improved refinement. Soft-touch plastics, decorative metal accents and stitched leather lend the interior of the range-topping Tiggo 4 Pro model some upmarket flair, and the technology is right on trend with a touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster.

Entry models have a 3.5-inch TFT full colour screen in place of an analogue instrument panel, while higher specification models get a seven-inch screen. The tablet-style 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity and a DVD player.

All models have standard luxuries such as air conditioning, electric windows and automatic headlamps, while the more deluxe versions get a powered sunroof, voice control and climate control. It’s a roomy vehicle with plenty of leg- and headroom for four tall adults, and the boot is a decent size.

My brief drives on test tracks — but no public roads — revealed a vehicle that in driving dynamics and refinement is in a similar ballpark to compact SUV rivals such as the VW T-Cross, Ford EcoSport and Hyundai Creta.