Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Eskom must address skills shortage

28 October 2021 - 13:49
Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo Power Station. File picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO.
Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo Power Station. File picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO.

In 2019 Primaresearch did a comprehensive analysis of Eskom to determine the underlying causes of the utility’s precarious position. The research dispelled some popular views on the causes of Eskom’s malaise and shed light on critical impact areas.

Key findings that contradicted prevailing opinions included:

  • Lack of maintenance was not the problem.
  • The age of the fleet of the coal-fired power stations was not the cause of the instability.
  • Eskom was not overstaffed.

We highlighted concerning trends where the number of engineering and technical learners consistently reduced, and training spending dropped considerably.

In a subsequent report we showed the importance of skilled staff to the reliable operation of the generating systems. We argued that the planned ramped-up maintenance programme might prove ineffective if the staff skills issues were not resolved (“Staffing at root of Eskom chaos”, February 16 2020).

Eskom management has focused on maintenance for the past two years, yet the generation systems remains vulnerable. It is encouraging that the issue of staff skills is finally being elevated, with the public enterprises minister quoted as saying: “The Eskom board and management have been instructed to take whatever steps necessary to get extra skills they might need and ensure the proper level of professional skill and engineering professionalism.”

We believe a concerted effort on this front could be the key catalyst to return long-term stability to the grid.

Shamil Ismail
Director, Primaresearch

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Pravin Gordhan apologises and promises no power cuts on voting day

Minister says Eskom has taken the necessary steps aimed at ending load-shedding by the weekend
National
16 hours ago

Funding is critical for a just energy transition

SPONSORED | Eskom needs to decommission its coal-fired plants and replace them with renewable energy sources, says Investec
World
1 day ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Eskom: ANC’s achilles heel

The lesson of these elections for the ANC is that it needs to fast-track energy reforms and Eskom's turnaround
Opinion
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GAVIN RICH: World Rugby old guard to try save ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Tread lightly around our banks, ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Why the middle class holds ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
HILARY JOFFE: Alarm bells ring over Sipho ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CAROL PATON: Eskom green deal still in play as De ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

DA asks Enoch Godongwana for funds for Cape Town police force

National

Eskom puts SA on stage 4 load-shedding

National

CAROL PATON: Eskom green deal still in play as De Ruyter heads for Glasgow

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.