Hyundai Creta ticks most of holiday car boxes

I can’t say I’ve been waiting to revisit that quaint little town of Clarens in a crossover because of the racer’s heart beating inside my chest.

Some of the best driving roads in this country are found there. Previously I’ve attacked the twisty roads inside the Golden Gate national reserve behind the wheel of a Mazda MX-5, a Porsche Boxster, Subaru BRZ, Toyota 86 and again in a Porsche Cayman but none of these athletes can carry the holiday hopes of a family.

Hyundai’s new Creta was a good getaway car choice then, and I already knew the most efficient and sight-packed route to our rustic Basotho heartland destination would be the N12, and onto the R28 and R57.

Under normal circumstances the cargo area should suffice for the usual daily slog, but 433l of boot space suddenly became insufficient for a self-catering vacation for a family of six all brandishing rectangular aircraft cabin luggage. It was back to the drawing board and soft bags were then used.

The cabin has a quality look and feel, with comfy and supportive pseudo-leather covered seats. The split-foldable rears also tilt backwards for added relaxation. The command centre is configured sensibly and the surrounding plastics feel suitably classy.

Equipment matches that of the segment and includes a 12V port and two charging USBs, front and back to avoid family charging feuds. The interior has that all-important feel-good factor.

Three engines are on offer: two 1.5l four-potters both with 84kW on tap. The normally aspirated petrol makes 143Nm and the turbo diesel a healthier 243Nm. I bagged the top-tier petrol 1.4T model with 103kW and 242Nm of petrol turbo power which didn’t feel burdened much by the weight it was carrying.

All engines are hooked up to automated transmissions; a CVT for the naturally aspired 1.5; a regular six-speed for the diesel and a seven-speed dual-clutch for the 1.4T. The auto box is fine and hunted through its many cogs to compensate for the extra load on hilly sections. It returned an average 7.3l/100km fuel consumption rate on its 50l tank.

The drive quality is top-drawer comfort while the engine is willing and refined enough, with a surprisingly strong verve for decisive overtaking moves, or chasing after lockdown curfews. It also held on impressively through curves and what I took away from the experience is that Hyundai is getting very good at creating horse and rider harmony whether cruising or in a hot gallop.