These are SA’s best-selling SUVs

Buyers continue to flock to SUVs and crossovers

07 October 2021 - 05:05 Denis Droppa
The Toyota Urban Cruiser had its best sales month in September, ousting the VW Polo Vivo from third place. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA’s new-vehicle market continued to recover during September after the disruptions experienced in the economy during July.

According to the Naamsa Automotive Business Council, last month’s sales increased 15.8% to 43,130 units compared with the same month in 2020. Driving the market growth was the 30.5% gain in passenger car sales year on year, with SUVs and crossovers continuing their rise in popularity.

The best performing SUV was the Toyota Urban Cruiser, which was launched in SA earlier this year and had its best month to date with 1,827 sales. It was SA’s third most popular new vehicle in September and bumped the VW Polo Vivo into fourth place.

The Urban Cruiser sold four times as many units as its twin, the Suzuki Vitara Brezza, but Suzuki had a great month by being the third best-selling brand overall behind Toyota and Volkswagen,  the first time the Japanese marque has achieved this feat.

Another car to shake up the September sales charts was the new Renault Kiger budget crossover, which was the country’s second best-selling SUV in its first month on sale.

The third most popular SUV was the recently introduced Haval Jolion, which continues to perform well for the Chinese brand. In fourth was the ever-popular Toyota Fortuner large SUV.

Here were the top 20-selling SUVs and crossovers in September.

 

  1. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,827
  2. Renault Kiger — 1,126
  3. Haval Jolion — 951
  4. Toyota Fortuner — 847
  5. Hyundai Venue — 523
  6. VW Tiguan — 487
  7. Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 455
  8. VW T-Cross — 386
  9. Ford EcoSport — 305
  10. Haval H6 — 295
  11. VW T-Roc — 293
  12. BMW X3 — 290
  13. Nissan Magnite — 276
  14. Hyundai Creta — 263
  15. Suzuki Jimny — 255
  16. Kia Sonet — 241
  17. Honda WR-V — 233
  18. Toyota Rav4 — 225
  19. Mazda CX-5 — 203
  20. Kia Seltos — 200

Life
Life
Life
