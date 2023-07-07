Five things to watch this week

Now is your chance to binge watch all five seasons of the Kevin Costner drama ‘Yellowstone’
07 July 2023 - 05:00 Tymon Smith
Kevin Costner in the melodramatic epic, Yellowstone. PICTURE: Wikimedia Commons
Yellowstone — Showmax
If you haven’t had the chance or time to see what all the melodramatic epic family saga fuss of creator Taylor Sheridan’s sweeping modern western tale of a Montana ranch empire is all about, now is your chance as all five seasons of the Kevin Costner starring drama are available to binge.
It has already spurned two spin-off series and made Sheridan a television creative law unto himself and if you can be patient enough to make it through the first episodes of expositional character and backstory introduction, you may soon, like so much of the world’s small-screen audience, be hooked into its soap-opera machinations of power, greed, ambition and family preservation.
Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire — Disney Plus
Cape Town-based animation studio Triggerfish join forces with Disney to produce this series of short animated films created by African animators from across the continent, which imagine Africa’s sometimes dystopian but always still just optimistically enough tinged future in visually diverse and inventive ways.
Drawing on the continent’s rich heritage of traditions and folklore the series offers much in the way of affirming the undeniable creative talent of African animators, while also building singular new animated worlds that speak to the pressing concerns of its citizens.
The French Dispatch — Disney Plus
Wes Anderson’s typically highly styled aesthetic finds a comfortable match in the stories of the fictional but heavily New Yorker inspired eccentric cast of characters of the French Dispatch literary magazine.
It’s a multi-format, genre-jumping ode to a time when journalism was an art form that required patience, immersion and the narrative skills of a novelist to succeed. Elegantly styled, smartly acted and featuring many of Anderson’s longtime acting collaborators it is a slyly thoughtful piece of nostalgia dramedy that demonstrates more pathos than Anderson haters are perhaps generally used to.
I Love My Dad — Showmax
Inspired by a true story from the life of director and star James Morosini this is a mostly successful cringe-comedy that manages to elevate itself above the weirdness of its premise.
Patton Oswalt plays a father who, desperate to reconnect with his estranged son, decides to catfish him by pretending to be a waitress online and engaging in a social media relationship that soon gets tricky when his son begins to fall for the online-only love of his life.
Wham! — Netflix
A decidedly nostalgia-baiting documentary that is sure to satisfy the many now-ageing fans of the band that once dominated the pop world of the short-shorts wearing, wavy-haired, ultra-tanned 1980s.
Here in all its crowd-pleasing glory is the story of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley and their heady reign as the preppy-style icon gods of pop who went from Hertfordshire to the Great Wall of China in the space of five, mad and still unforgettable years and sold more than 30-million albums along the way.
Five things to watch this week
Now is your chance to binge watch all five seasons of the Kevin Costner drama ‘Yellowstone’
Yellowstone — Showmax
If you haven’t had the chance or time to see what all the melodramatic epic family saga fuss of creator Taylor Sheridan’s sweeping modern western tale of a Montana ranch empire is all about, now is your chance as all five seasons of the Kevin Costner starring drama are available to binge.
It has already spurned two spin-off series and made Sheridan a television creative law unto himself and if you can be patient enough to make it through the first episodes of expositional character and backstory introduction, you may soon, like so much of the world’s small-screen audience, be hooked into its soap-opera machinations of power, greed, ambition and family preservation.
Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire — Disney Plus
Cape Town-based animation studio Triggerfish join forces with Disney to produce this series of short animated films created by African animators from across the continent, which imagine Africa’s sometimes dystopian but always still just optimistically enough tinged future in visually diverse and inventive ways.
Drawing on the continent’s rich heritage of traditions and folklore the series offers much in the way of affirming the undeniable creative talent of African animators, while also building singular new animated worlds that speak to the pressing concerns of its citizens.
The French Dispatch — Disney Plus
Wes Anderson’s typically highly styled aesthetic finds a comfortable match in the stories of the fictional but heavily New Yorker inspired eccentric cast of characters of the French Dispatch literary magazine.
It’s a multi-format, genre-jumping ode to a time when journalism was an art form that required patience, immersion and the narrative skills of a novelist to succeed. Elegantly styled, smartly acted and featuring many of Anderson’s longtime acting collaborators it is a slyly thoughtful piece of nostalgia dramedy that demonstrates more pathos than Anderson haters are perhaps generally used to.
I Love My Dad — Showmax
Inspired by a true story from the life of director and star James Morosini this is a mostly successful cringe-comedy that manages to elevate itself above the weirdness of its premise.
Patton Oswalt plays a father who, desperate to reconnect with his estranged son, decides to catfish him by pretending to be a waitress online and engaging in a social media relationship that soon gets tricky when his son begins to fall for the online-only love of his life.
Wham! — Netflix
A decidedly nostalgia-baiting documentary that is sure to satisfy the many now-ageing fans of the band that once dominated the pop world of the short-shorts wearing, wavy-haired, ultra-tanned 1980s.
Here in all its crowd-pleasing glory is the story of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley and their heady reign as the preppy-style icon gods of pop who went from Hertfordshire to the Great Wall of China in the space of five, mad and still unforgettable years and sold more than 30-million albums along the way.
Indiana Jones: Dialling back time one more time
Five things to watch this week
Tricky country for Cormac McCarthy’s journey to the big screen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: No estatism: a new generation of intelligent wines
Five of the best of new local fiction
Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Sometimes age is just a number
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.