Life

Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Sometimes age is just a number

BL Premium
03 July 2023 - 05:00 DEVLIN BROWN

Q: Why are some older men so strong in the gym? Shouldn’t they get weaker after 30 or 40?

This column risks sliding into an allegory for our political landscape, which we love. There is a tacit understanding in society — ours at least — that young represents vibrant, dynamic and strong, whereas old is tired, checked-out and stale. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.