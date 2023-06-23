Brent futures slide 51c amid warnings about more interest rate hikes in the US
Summit for a New Global Financing Pact highlights global finance challenges
Lesotho notifies SA government of accident in a ventilation shaft at Virginia mine in Welkom, Free State
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
Serame Taukobong talks about where he sees company’s place in market as an infrastructure player
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail's Rob Rose
Business Day TV speaks to InfoDocs founder and CEO Joshua Alexandre
All five aboard declared dead as fragments of the 6.7m Titan located in the debris field
With four words, he spurred Temba Bavuma into making a ton
Dedication to a bleak and nihilistic vision of humanity
Of all the great American novelists of the late 20th century, perhaps none worked as hard for recognition or with such great dedication to a bleak and nihilistic vision of humanity as Cormac McCarthy who died last week at the age of 89.
McCarthy was already in his late 50s when the small literary audience he’d built up over the course of five novels published since the 1960s ballooned into a widespread popular audience with the publication of the first of his “border trilogy” novels, All the Pretty Horses in 1992...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Tricky country for Cormac McCarthy’s journey to the big screen
Dedication to a bleak and nihilistic vision of humanity
Of all the great American novelists of the late 20th century, perhaps none worked as hard for recognition or with such great dedication to a bleak and nihilistic vision of humanity as Cormac McCarthy who died last week at the age of 89.
McCarthy was already in his late 50s when the small literary audience he’d built up over the course of five novels published since the 1960s ballooned into a widespread popular audience with the publication of the first of his “border trilogy” novels, All the Pretty Horses in 1992...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.