Tricky country for Cormac McCarthy’s journey to the big screen

Dedication to a bleak and nihilistic vision of humanity

23 June 2023 - 05:00 Tymon Smith

Of all the great American novelists of the late 20th century, perhaps none worked as hard for recognition or with such great dedication to a bleak and nihilistic vision of humanity as Cormac McCarthy who died last week at the age of 89.

McCarthy was already in his late 50s when the small literary audience he’d built up over the course of five novels published since the 1960s ballooned into a widespread popular audience with the publication of the first of his “border trilogy” novels, All the Pretty Horses in 1992...

