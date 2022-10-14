Three of the best from the Euro Film festival

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Lost twins, grim fairy tales and punk existentialism
The ninth edition of the European Film Festival is a hybrid event this year. If you want a big-screen experience you can buy tickets to watch the films at The Zone in Rosebank or The Labia in Cape Town. If you’d prefer to enjoy the 16 films on offer in the comfort of your own home, you can stream them free.
As always there are a wide variety of genres and contemplations of different aspects of life across the continent to whet your visual and intellectual appetites. Here are three of the best...
