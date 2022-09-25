JSE loses nearly 3% on Friday amid deepening fears of a global economic contraction
Proposed law requires companies file share registers to the companies commission, who must make it available
Shutdown of Komati in October will be followed by the decommissioning of Hendrina, Camden and Grootvlei power stations over the next five years
Plans to develop township economy and boost small businesses
Production stalls due to shortages of high-tech equipment because of Western sanctions
In addition, economists expect producer inflation to have moderated from a record of 18% in July
European Commission is expected to present a formal proposal for more sanctions to member states this week
Classy 37-year-old shaves half a minute off his own mark
Yamaha's Quartararo extends championship lead
Investec Property Fund (IPF) recently unveiled the newly revamped The Firs precinct, which offers an enhanced live-work-dine lifestyle experience in Rosebank, Johannesburg.
“The refurbishment gave us an opportunity to create a reimagined space that could serve our visitors as an indoor and outdoor experience akin to European cafe culture,” said Darryl Mayers, joint CEO of Investec Property Fund...
European cafe culture brought to Rosebank
Investec Property Fund’s quest to unlock asset value meets experiential retail at The Firs
