Devlin Brown at the water cooler: No matter the trend, I’m not losing weight

Trading will be choppy and sideways leading up to the FOMC meeting, with $1,680 likely to be a pivotal level, analyst says
Monday, September 19 2022
High Commissioner Anthony Phillipson says then Prince Charles conceded that slavery and colonialism left a 'dark stain'
The nomination by her branch of ward 32 in the eThekwini region is a shift away from its support for Ramaphosa
Outgoing boss of FirstRand’s investment banking unit will have a break with his family before his next move
There’s still room to raise rates with repo rate at 5.5% despite low growth in the June quarter
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Busy week for global monetary policy includes the SA Reserve Bank
Last-gasp strike wins a close match for champions
While it fits with a national stereotype, the orderly 30-hour queue for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II is about more than just lining up
Q: I’ve tried spinning, boot camp and Zumba, I’ve downloaded apps and subscribed to weight-loss programmes but nothing sticks. Is it normal to hop between hot trends without any real success?
A: You either need to vaccinate or build up herd immunity because you’re wired not to socially distance. The truth is that while everything you mentioned has settled into an endemic state, rest assured a new viral pandemic is loading and you’re likely to be infected. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: No matter the trend, I’m not losing weight
Fitness and health fads are like contagious viruses bouncing between households
Q: I’ve tried spinning, boot camp and Zumba, I’ve downloaded apps and subscribed to weight-loss programmes but nothing sticks. Is it normal to hop between hot trends without any real success?
A: You either need to vaccinate or build up herd immunity because you’re wired not to socially distance. The truth is that while everything you mentioned has settled into an endemic state, rest assured a new viral pandemic is loading and you’re likely to be infected. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.