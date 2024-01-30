When will Hamas get its day in court?
SA government relationship with Hamas begs question of whether names of individuals from organisation who have committed war crimes will be submitted to ICC
30 January 2024 - 05:00
So SA has declared victory in the Israel genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). I am not so sure.
It is more like a stalemate in chess or a washed-out cricket match, except that the courthouse equivalent of the Duckworth-Lewis Method has not been invented yet. If there is a victory, it was already won when SA succeeded in dragging Israel into an international court...
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.