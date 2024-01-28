Top Western donors freeze funds for Palestinian refugee agency

Palestinian citizens inspect the damage to the Al-Sussi Mosque in Gaza City, Gaza Strip. January 27 2024. Picture: AHMAD HASABALLAH/GETTY IMAGES
London — Six European countries joined the US, Canada and Australia in pausing funding for the UN refugee agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) on Saturday, after allegations that some of its staff were involved in the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.
Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Finland on Saturday joined the US, Australia and Canada in pausing funding to the aid agency, a critical source of support for people in Gaza, after the allegations by Israel.
“Palestinians in Gaza did not need this additional collective punishment,” Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA commissioner-general, said on X.
“This stains all of us.”
The agency said on Friday it has opened an investigation into several employees and severed ties with those people.
Encouraging more donor suspensions, Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz said the UNRWA should be replaced once fighting in the enclave dies down and accused it of ties to Islamist militants in Gaza.
“In Gaza’s rebuilding, @UNRWA must be replaced with agencies dedicated to genuine peace and development,” he said on X.
Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq, asked about Katz’s remarks, said: “We are not responding to rhetoric. UNRWA overall had had a strong record, which we have repeatedly underscored.”
Lazzarini said the decision by the nine countries threatened its humanitarian work across the region, especially in Gaza.
“It is shocking to see a suspension of funds to the agency in reaction to allegations against a small group of staff, especially given the immediate action that UNRWA took by terminating their contracts and asking for a transparent independent investigation,” he said in a statement.
The Palestinian foreign ministry criticised what it described as an Israeli campaign against the UNRWA, and Hamas condemned the termination of employee contracts “based on information derived from the Zionist enemy”.
The UNRWA was set up to help refugees of the 1948 war at Israel’s founding and provides education, health and aid services to Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.
It helps about two-thirds of Gaza's 2.3-million population and has played a pivotal aid role during Israel’s war against Hamas.
Announcing the investigation, Lazzarini said he had decided to terminate the contracts of some staff members to protect the agency’s ability to deliver humanitarian assistance.
Lazzarini did not disclose the number of employees allegedly involved in the attacks, nor the nature of their alleged involvement.
He said, however, that “any UNRWA employee who was involved in acts of terror” will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution.
During weeks of Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian enclave, the UNRWA has repeatedly said its capacity to render humanitarian assistance to people in Gaza is on the verge of collapse.
Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the Palestinians’ umbrella political body the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), said cutting support to the agency brought major political and relief risks.
“We call on countries that announced the cessation of their support for UNRWA to immediately reverse their decision,” he said on X.
The foreign ministry in Germany, a major donor to the UNRWA, welcomed the UNRWA’s investigation, saying it is deeply concerned about the allegations raised against agency employees.
“We expect Lazzarini to make it clear within UNRWA’s workforce that all forms of hatred and violence are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” it said on X.
Top Western donors freeze funds for Palestinian refugee agency
UN agency terminates contracts with ‘small group’ of employees
London — Six European countries joined the US, Canada and Australia in pausing funding for the UN refugee agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) on Saturday, after allegations that some of its staff were involved in the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.
Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Finland on Saturday joined the US, Australia and Canada in pausing funding to the aid agency, a critical source of support for people in Gaza, after the allegations by Israel.
“Palestinians in Gaza did not need this additional collective punishment,” Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA commissioner-general, said on X.
“This stains all of us.”
The agency said on Friday it has opened an investigation into several employees and severed ties with those people.
Encouraging more donor suspensions, Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz said the UNRWA should be replaced once fighting in the enclave dies down and accused it of ties to Islamist militants in Gaza.
“In Gaza’s rebuilding, @UNRWA must be replaced with agencies dedicated to genuine peace and development,” he said on X.
Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq, asked about Katz’s remarks, said: “We are not responding to rhetoric. UNRWA overall had had a strong record, which we have repeatedly underscored.”
Lazzarini said the decision by the nine countries threatened its humanitarian work across the region, especially in Gaza.
“It is shocking to see a suspension of funds to the agency in reaction to allegations against a small group of staff, especially given the immediate action that UNRWA took by terminating their contracts and asking for a transparent independent investigation,” he said in a statement.
The Palestinian foreign ministry criticised what it described as an Israeli campaign against the UNRWA, and Hamas condemned the termination of employee contracts “based on information derived from the Zionist enemy”.
The UNRWA was set up to help refugees of the 1948 war at Israel’s founding and provides education, health and aid services to Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.
It helps about two-thirds of Gaza's 2.3-million population and has played a pivotal aid role during Israel’s war against Hamas.
Announcing the investigation, Lazzarini said he had decided to terminate the contracts of some staff members to protect the agency’s ability to deliver humanitarian assistance.
Lazzarini did not disclose the number of employees allegedly involved in the attacks, nor the nature of their alleged involvement.
He said, however, that “any UNRWA employee who was involved in acts of terror” will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution.
During weeks of Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian enclave, the UNRWA has repeatedly said its capacity to render humanitarian assistance to people in Gaza is on the verge of collapse.
Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the Palestinians’ umbrella political body the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), said cutting support to the agency brought major political and relief risks.
“We call on countries that announced the cessation of their support for UNRWA to immediately reverse their decision,” he said on X.
The foreign ministry in Germany, a major donor to the UNRWA, welcomed the UNRWA’s investigation, saying it is deeply concerned about the allegations raised against agency employees.
“We expect Lazzarini to make it clear within UNRWA’s workforce that all forms of hatred and violence are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” it said on X.
Reuters
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Global report on state corruption in the spotlight
October 7 Hamas massacre as painful for one Holocaust survivor
Battles rage as Palestinians say Gaza toll passes 25,000
After the ICJ ruling, eyes on next moves by Israel and Hamas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
UN aid agency investigates staff suspected of involvement in October 7 Israel ...
Key takeaways from UN court ruling on SA case against Israelis
El Al airline suspends Israel-SA route
Israel and Hamas inch towards truce in Gaza
Plan to destroy Hamas is not working, EU tells Israel
EDITORIAL: A risky adventure to The Hague
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.