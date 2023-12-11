Life

FREE TO READ | Prime touches on art, drinks and cruises, and chats to Claire Johnston

Whether it's whisky or wine, SA art or artists, urban lifestyle trends or probiotics, we've got you covered in this issue

11 December 2023 - 10:17
Picture: Business Day/123RF/loft39studio
In this issue of Prime we asked our experts to share their advice around unlocking wealth and investing in local and offshore portfolios.

We also dive into urban lifestyle living trends, and chat to Mango Groove's Claire Johnston ahead of the band's 40th anniversary in 2024.

We examine why investing in SA art and artists makes sense, showcase exhibitions and auctions not to be missed, review some great whisky blends, and try some summer wine and food pairings.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.