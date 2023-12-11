The US central bank policymakers are expected to keep interest rates within the 5.25%-5.5% range
The logistics crisis is taking a huge toll, weighing heavily on SA’s ability to trade and grow
Three escape and two are released from protest due to medical conditions as situation remains tense
Polls will be held in the two provinces this week as parliament begins winding down for the year
A survey by McKinsey in the UK shows that 74% of respondents will buy cheaper gifts in 2023
Consumer and producer inflation numbers due this week, along with mining and manufacturing output
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Thabisile Sethaba, co-founder and COO of SendOff Funeral App
Millions of people cannot access a low-priced dentist in the state-run service amid funding problems
Wisdom of staging an afternoon game on the highveld in mid-summer must be questioned
The Sober Curious Movement allows people to question their relationship with alcohol, not necessarily abstain from it
In this issue of Prime we asked our experts to share their advice around unlocking wealth and investing in local and offshore portfolios.
We also dive into urban lifestyle living trends, and chat to Mango Groove's Claire Johnston ahead of the band's 40th anniversary in 2024.
We examine why investing in SA art and artists makes sense, showcase exhibitions and auctions not to be missed, review some great whisky blends, and try some summer wine and food pairings.
FREE TO READ | Prime touches on art, drinks and cruises, and chats to Claire Johnston
Whether it's whisky or wine, SA art or artists, urban lifestyle trends or probiotics, we've got you covered in this issue
