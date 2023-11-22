MICHAEL FRIDJHON: There are treasures to be found among lesser-known winemakers
Producers too small to access proper distribution can benefit from buyers looking outside mainstream outlets
I often wonder what art critics today would have made of Picasso and Modigliani had they been part of the commentariat in Paris in the first decades of the 20th century. Would they have identified the art as the masterpieces we have come to celebrate today? We know that Picasso bartered some of his best early paintings to settle bar debts and to fend off starvation. Clearly there was no market at the time for works that a century later fetch more than R3bn.
While I’m not suggesting that every garagiste winemaker is potentially a timeless artist, I do think that sometimes we miss the greatness because of the surrounding noise. Jancis Robinson and her colleague Tamlyn Currin recently enthused about a number of wines of the Cape’s (mainly) avant-garde. A significant number of their discoveries are not even available in Gauteng. The few that are can be found only in shops that specialise in the more arcane brands...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.