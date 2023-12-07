HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
Money & Investing

READER QUESTION OF THE WEEK

YOUR MONEY: A lump sum payment into my new home loan, or a monthly top-up?

This week we look at what to do if you have a new home loan and some spare cash

07 December 2023 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
If you have credit life cover, check on the age cut-off, notes the writer. Picture: 123RF
If you have credit life cover, check on the age cut-off, notes the writer. Picture: 123RF

Question:

I recently bought a house and am due to make the first payment in December. I would like to know which is better: paying a big lump sum in January or paying extra every month?

— A Fat Wallet Facebook community member

Answer:

A large lump sum in January would have a bigger impact on reducing the loan amount than paying a monthly instalment.

The question is: what else could you do with that lump sum instead of paying down the bond?

Assuming your bond is being charged at an interest rate of 11.75%, you would effectively earn 11.75% — a great return and, importantly, tax free.

I would add that even small things like paying your home loan on the day you receive your salary rather than on the first of the month saves some money over the term of the loan.

Also remember to increase your monthly repayments every year as you get a salary increase (if you’re fortunate enough to get one). Basically, any extra money added to the home loan reduces the principal amount owed, and hence the loan duration, which will save you a lot over the long term.

Your Money team

We want to hear from you! Send questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za

YOUR MONEY: Using a personal loan to pay off my bond

This week we look at whether it’s a good idea to take out a personal loan to pay off your home loan in a shorter time
Money & Investing
2 months ago

ESTHER MUKUMBO: How to navigate home loan debt

Four things you can do to help you cope with the effect of rising interest rates on your finances
Money & Investing
5 months ago

SIMON BROWN: Top tips for buying a house

You need a plan in place even before you put in your first offer
Money & Investing
5 months ago

YOUR MONEY: When a personal loan is the better option

Personal loans come with pretty high interest rates. But that may still be better than a home loan extender for a renovation job
Money & Investing
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
New deal for Tongaat Hulett is a bitter pill for ...
Money & Investing
2.
Okiep copper mine: A rich seam, restored
Money & Investing
3.
Why Glencore and BHP are being tipped for big ...
Money & Investing
4.
Other people’s money: Brait’s R200m windfall for ...
Money & Investing
5.
YOUR MONEY: A lump sum payment into my new home ...
Money & Investing

Related Articles

YOUR MONEY: Shopping around for medical aid

Money & Investing

YOUR MONEY: What to do with old, unused UK currency

Money & Investing

YOUR MONEY: What kind of tax do I pay on a five-year bond investment?

Money & Investing

YOUR MONEY: Living or life annuity — which to pick?

Money & Investing

YOUR MONEY: Learning the hard way

Money & Investing

YOUR MONEY: Flexibility is crucial in your golden years

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.