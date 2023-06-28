Despite looming rate hikes, a sharp draw in US crude inventories points to robust oil demand
Kevin Arnold has had a long and distinguished career in the world of Cape wine. His first stint was as an assistant winemaker at Delheim, in the days when the property was run — in a very hands-on and direct way — by Spatz Sperling, the man who turned it from an ailing wine farm into something of a Cape icon. In the time that he was there he developed the wine which has since become its undisputed flagship, the Delheim Grande Reserve.
Ten years later and already a founding member of the Cape (Independent) Winemakers Guild, he joined Jannie Engelbrecht at Rust en Vrede. Among his many valuable contributions to the Helderberg estate was the creation of the Rust en Vrede Estate blend, the Cape’s first high-profile and very successful cabernet-shiraz combination...
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: You can’t keep a good man down
Kevin Arnold had to begin again at an age at which most people are contemplating retirement
