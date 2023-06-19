Life

Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Why ‘getting a grip’ matters

19 June 2023 - 05:03 DEVLIN BROWN

Q: I’ve been disciplined with training for almost a year and I notice many of the stronger people use lifting straps with free weights. Should I buy a set?

I would love to know how you measure “stronger people”? Is it the total weight they lift or is it the amount of gear they bring with them onto the weights floor? What about someone who can open a tub of mayonnaise or unscrew the gas bottle without invoking the dead?..

