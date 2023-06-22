Five books to curl up with in July

Federal Reserve chair says more rates hikes are likely after hitting the pause button earlier this month
Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead
The most exciting July release is Colson Whitehead’s Crook Manifesto. The two-time Pulitzer prize-winner is regarded as a master of contemporary literature due to his exceptional talent, unique storytelling approach, profound exploration of important themes, and ability to tackle diverse subjects, including historical fiction, speculative fiction and social commentary.
In Crook Manifesto, the thrilling sequel to Harlem Shuffle, he takes us back to the gritty streets of Harlem and the world of Ray Carney, the son of a notorious criminal, who is determined to walk the straight and narrow.
Like his previous novel, which was set in the 1960s, this one is split into three sections. Starting in 1971, Carney’s furniture business is thriving despite the economic woes of the Nixon era and the rise of militant groups such as the Black Panthers and the Black Liberation Army. However, Carney’s life takes a dangerous turn when his daughter, May, is desperate to see the Jackson 5 perform.
He reconnects with Munson, a corrupt NYPD officer and fixer. Munson offers Carney free concert tickets in exchange for fencing stolen jewellery. The supposedly simple job spirals into a nightmarish ordeal as Carney becomes entangled in Munson’s violent and chaotic crime spree. He gets beaten, robbed and coerced into becoming Munson’s reluctant partner.
Part two is set in 1973 and Carney’s trusted confidant and tough guy is enlisted to provide security on the set of a blaxploitation film. Things take a turn when the film’s female lead mysteriously disappears. Fast forward to the bicentennial year of 1976, a time marked by the city’s financial crisis and rampant fires in impoverished neighbourhoods such as Harlem. When an 11-year-old boy falls victim to a seemingly random firebombing, Carney sets out to uncover the truth.
Throughout this story of a crumbling city under siege, Whitehead richly portrays a cast of hustlers, from thieves and seedy showbiz types to ruthless killers and corrupt politicians. It’s a powerful and darkly funny blend of crime novel and historical fiction.
The Librarianist by Patrick DeWitt
Patrick DeWitt’s breakout novel was The Sisters Brothers, a darkly comedic Western that subverted the genre and earned him widespread acclaim. With his astute understanding of human nature, DeWitt’s writing is a unique blend of humour, melancholy, and profound insight.
In The Librarianist, we meet Bob Comet, a retired librarian who lives his life through books. One day, during his routine walk, he encounters an elderly woman who is lost and helps her return to her senior centre where, seeking to fill the void in his life, he decides to volunteer.
Within this peculiar community of peers, his encounters are infused with melancholy and comedy, and he has a knack for attracting eccentric and larger-than-life individuals into his world. With his unique flair, and empathy for societal misfits, DeWitt paints a comprehensive portrait of an introvert, celebrating seemingly ordinary lives, and captures the turbulence that can exist beneath a façade of serenity.
Little Monsters by Adrienne Brodeur
Set in the summer of 2016 and inspired by the story of Cain and Abel, Little Monsters is an intricately crafted and captivating family tale.
Ken, a successful businessman, and Abby, a talented artist who relies on her brother’s support, have carried the weight of their mother’s absence since childhood. Raised by their brilliant oceanographer father, Adam, on Cape Cod, their relationship has become complex and strained over the years.
Approaching his 70th birthday, Adam confronts his mortality and fading relevance. Determined to make one last scientific breakthrough, he secretly stops taking his medication for bipolar disorder, knowing it will infuriate his children. As Adam becomes more absorbed in the depths of the sea, distancing himself from those around him, Ken and Abby plan how they will outdo each other on their father’s birthday as they vie for the top spot in the family.
Penance by Eliza Clark
In a decaying seaside town on the Yorkshire coastline, 16-year-old Joan Wilson is set on fire by three schoolgirls.
A decade later, journalist Alec Z Carelli delves into the chilling murder, meticulously piecing together the definitive account of the crime. Through interviews with witnesses and family members, thorough historical research, and compelling correspondence with the killers themselves, Carelli unveils a gripping narrative. The aftermath of the tragedy reverberates through the lives of those involved, leaving the town in a state of upheaval.
Penance is a thought-provoking, and unsettling exploration of gender dynamics, social class and the abuse of power. It also raises questions about the media’s fascination with true crime and the macabre.
Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Silvia Moreno-Garcia, author of Velvet Was the Night and Mexican Gothic, tackles the 1990s Mexico City film industry in her latest novel, Silver Nitrate.
When talented sound editor Montserrat, struggling to make it in a male-dominated industry, is asked by her new neighbour to help him finish his uncompleted film, she realises that there may be a reason he is cursed.
“Moreno-Garcia takes readers behind the scenes of 1993 Mexico City’s horror movie industry in this powerful and chilling thrill ride... The narrative shifts effortlessly between fantasy, horror, and romance, helmed by a well-shaded cast. The complex female characters are particular standouts. This is a knockout,” says Publishers Weekly.
