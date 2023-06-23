Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS THURMAN: Six strings and the truth

Guitarist Derek Gripper shares a sacred knowledge and skill, a glimpse of the collective human divine

BL Premium
23 June 2023 - 04:59 Chris Thurman

So you’ve read Ngugi Wa Thiong’o and Frantz Fanon and Achille Mbembe. You’ve diligently been decolonising your mind for a while now (perhaps you even started before the advent of Fallism). It has been tough going, a grim journey between the wreckage of history and the where-we-are-now, redeemed by occasional revelations both major and minor. But it’s never exactly enjoyable.

Decolonising your ears, on the other hand, can be a truly joyful experience. I mean: changing the way you listen to music. For white semi-Westerners like me, it’s a process of learning to hear in a different way — beyond the narrow confines of the ways in which you’ve been conditioned to recognise notes and chords, melodies and harmonies. A process of unlearning, in fact...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.