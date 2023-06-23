Brent futures slide 51c amid warnings about more interest rate hikes in the US
So you’ve read Ngugi Wa Thiong’o and Frantz Fanon and Achille Mbembe. You’ve diligently been decolonising your mind for a while now (perhaps you even started before the advent of Fallism). It has been tough going, a grim journey between the wreckage of history and the where-we-are-now, redeemed by occasional revelations both major and minor. But it’s never exactly enjoyable.
Decolonising your ears, on the other hand, can be a truly joyful experience. I mean: changing the way you listen to music. For white semi-Westerners like me, it’s a process of learning to hear in a different way — beyond the narrow confines of the ways in which you’ve been conditioned to recognise notes and chords, melodies and harmonies. A process of unlearning, in fact...
CHRIS THURMAN: Six strings and the truth
Guitarist Derek Gripper shares a sacred knowledge and skill, a glimpse of the collective human divine
