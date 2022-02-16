SA buyers invest in scenic views and lush land as they snap up homes in Mauritius

With lush nature reserves, unspoilt lagoons and breathtaking beaches, Mauritius’s Bel Ombre village, on the southwest of the island, has had an increase in the number of SA homebuyers.

Out of 188 homes in the area on the land, 170 have been sold and completed. Sixty percent of these have been purchased by South Africans.

Mauritius is a prime leisure destination and is enjoying a renewed interest that has also been sparked by the recent reopening of flights to the island. It has also become home to South Africans seeking a sustainable, luxury outdoor lifestyle.

The prestigious Heritage Villas Valriche is situated in Bel Ombre, and comprises spacious villas surrounding a Peter Matkovich championship golf course, as well as two five-star hotels.

“With flights to Mauritius recently reopened to South Africans, we are seeing an increased interest in clients wanting to fly out to acquire residence on the island,” says Richard Haller, the director of Pam Golding Properties Mauritius.

“Located primely between the sea and mountains, with scenic views of the lagoon or golf course, this well-established estate has become a premier destination for South Africans as well as those from countries such as the UK and France.”

Fuller says most homeowners spend between five and 12 months of the year in Mauritius and commute a couple of times a year.

From Bel Ombre, you can fly directly to Johannesburg, London, Paris, Perth or Dubai and Mauritius Airport is only a 40-minute drive away. Heritage Villas Valriche is ideal for those who prefer a more private, tranquil environment — but still want easy access to nearby Tamarin, Le Morne peninsula or Grand Baie seaside villages.