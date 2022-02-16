SA buyers invest in scenic views and lush land as they snap up homes in Mauritius
Heritage Villas Valriche estate in Bel Ombre is home to South Africans seeking a sustainable, luxury outdoor lifestyle
With lush nature reserves, unspoilt lagoons and breathtaking beaches, Mauritius’s Bel Ombre village, on the southwest of the island, has had an increase in the number of SA homebuyers.
Out of 188 homes in the area on the land, 170 have been sold and completed. Sixty percent of these have been purchased by South Africans.
Mauritius is a prime leisure destination and is enjoying a renewed interest that has also been sparked by the recent reopening of flights to the island. It has also become home to South Africans seeking a sustainable, luxury outdoor lifestyle.
The prestigious Heritage Villas Valriche is situated in Bel Ombre, and comprises spacious villas surrounding a Peter Matkovich championship golf course, as well as two five-star hotels.
“With flights to Mauritius recently reopened to South Africans, we are seeing an increased interest in clients wanting to fly out to acquire residence on the island,” says Richard Haller, the director of Pam Golding Properties Mauritius.
“Located primely between the sea and mountains, with scenic views of the lagoon or golf course, this well-established estate has become a premier destination for South Africans as well as those from countries such as the UK and France.”
Fuller says most homeowners spend between five and 12 months of the year in Mauritius and commute a couple of times a year.
From Bel Ombre, you can fly directly to Johannesburg, London, Paris, Perth or Dubai and Mauritius Airport is only a 40-minute drive away. Heritage Villas Valriche is ideal for those who prefer a more private, tranquil environment — but still want easy access to nearby Tamarin, Le Morne peninsula or Grand Baie seaside villages.
The spacious, off-plan villas with generous terraces and rim-flow swimming pools, are priced from $995,000, about R15.5m at the current exchange rate. A number of bespoke villas, built to the specific brief of the owners, are priced up to $6m.
All owners have access to a wide range of facilities on the estate.
“By purchasing a home at Heritage Villas Valriche, owners automatically enjoy a number of benefits, including privileged access to: the Heritage C beach club, Heritage Le Telfair golf & wellness resort, Heritage Awali golf & spa resort, Heritage golf club, Heritage nature reserve and Heritage Villas Valriche sports centre,” says Haller.
“The centre is fitted with state-of-the-art equipment, as well as access to in-villa hotel services, such as a private chef. As the first golf course was oversubscribed, a second golf course designed by Peter Matkovich and Louis Oosthuizen is under construction and due for completion in 2022.”
“The villas are rented out under the successful ‘Heritage The Villas’ brand, which continues to be awarded top ratings by Tripadvisor. Furthermore, to aid ease of ownership, a well-established momeowners’ association and centralised external villa maintenance is controlled by the homeowners,” says Haller.
He says another benefit is the integrated resort scheme, which allows foreign homeowners, their spouse and children under the age of 24 to take on permanent residency status in Mauritius. Under their permit, homeowners with permanent residency can bring their parents with them — enabling three generations to reside in the country.
Heritage Villas Valriche CEO Anton de Waal says: “As a low-density development which forms part of the registered Bel Ombre Unesco Man and Biosphere programme, this is arguably the most sustainable development on the island with breathtaking panoramic views and lush, landscaped green spaces in addition to the greenery of the golf course.
“Owners enjoy preferential membership of our world-class PGA championship golf course, Le Chateau, which hosts the Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open championship on the European, Asian and Sunshine tours. Owners will soon enjoy the Heritage Villas Valriche’s second course, La Reserve, which is under construction. Owners also benefit from guaranteed subscriptions to the hotels and beach club for the next 50 years.”
