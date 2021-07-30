Sales of R500m to date in phase 3 of Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate in Mauritius

With sales of R500m already concluded in Mont Choisy La Réserve — the third phase of Mauritius’s sought-after estate, Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate — construction is about to start in June 2021. Services are to be installed in preparation for the new phase of upmarket residential units, says Richard Haller, director of Pam Golding Properties Mauritius.

“Sales have been steady over the past 18 months, even with the borders closed as the location is well known and the estate offers an exceptional lifestyle and competitive pricing for the offering and position of the estate.

“All three spectacularly designed penthouses, with views over Grand Baie and the ocean, were snapped up for €1.9m (about R32m) by European buyers, while 18 of the 27 apartments and four of the seven Fairway Villas have sold. The remaining units are well priced at €430,000 for two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom apartments from €643,000 and villas ranging in price from €1.1m to €2.8m. In addition, 11 Sanctuary Villas, also within Mont Choisy La Réserve, will be launching in the next month, selling from €1.1m.

Watch the video below: